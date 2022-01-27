Since 90 Day Fiancé star Natalie Mordovtseva’s split from estranged husband Mike Youngquist, many fans are wondering: is she still in America? Keep reading for an update about where she currently lives!

Natalie, 37, seemingly confirmed she is residing in Florida during an Instagram Live on January 25 after a fan asked how her “social life” was in the panhandle state. The TLC star he admitted she “doesn’t really go out much” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“In the future, I’m going to explore for sure, and then, I will let you know. So, hopefully, it’s great,” the 90 Day: The Single Life star added with a laugh.

Earlier during the Live, someone asked her thoughts about the tense situation between Russia and her home country of Ukraine. Natalie said she felt “terrible” about what was happening and was “worried” about her mom, who still resides in Kyiv. The starlet noted she hopes her mom “leaves” the city before any major event, alluding to the fact that she is still overseas.

Courtesy of TLC

Fans watched Natalie’s relationship with Mike crumble during season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? before she explored dating on The Single Life.

As far as where the 90 Day couple stands today, In Touch confirmed that neither Mike nor Natalie have filed for divorce as of January 2022, despite being separated since early 2021. A Clallam County Court clerk also confirmed to In Touch that there is no divorce in progress.

During the HEA? season 6 tell-all, which aired in August 2021, Natalie confirmed she was living in Florida with friends while Mike still resides in Washington. On The Single Life, fans watched as Natalie went on several dates with two different men, but she did not appear to make a lasting connection with either. She confirmed her single status during the Live.

Mike sparked dating rumors with Rock of Love Bus star Marcia “Brazil” Alves after they looked cozy during a trip to Las Vegas together in September 2021. However, they have not posted about each other on social media since.

The estranged couple’s entire journey together has been filled with ups and downs. During season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé, Mike called off their nuptials the morning of only to agree to walk down the aisle days later. Their romance already turned rocky by the time the duo appeared on the Happily Ever After? spinoff.

Things came to a head when Mike and Natalie traveled to Tulsa, Oklahoma, to spend Thanksgiving 2020 with his mother, Trish. During their time there, Natalie felt uncomfortable and unwelcome by her mother-in-law. Things reached a peak when the Ukraine native claimed Trish called her a “hooker,” which Mike’s mother has adamantly denied.

During a July 2021 episode, Mike revealed that he and his wife previously got into an argument on Christmas Eve 2020 that led Natalie to leave their home and stay with a friend named Julia in Seattle.

“Who did I marry, Natalie? I’m being loving and supportive towards you, you [are] disrespectful, don’t care, rather hang out with your friends all night,” Mike said, claiming Natalie had only spent one night with him since Christmas.

For her part, Natalie explained that she stayed at her friend’s house for three weeks because she and Mike “fight a lot.” She also still believed Trish called her “names,” despite her mother-in-law denying it.