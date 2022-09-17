Ditching the Bra! See Irina Shayk’s Sexiest Outfits With No Bra: Her Best Braless Photos

Irina Shayk is one of the most famous models in Hollywood. Whenever the Russian beauty walks the runway, the brunette stuns in anything she wears, whether it be a plain pantsuit or a braless gown.

“What a fun night in Venice!” the mother of one — who shares daughter Lea de Seine with ex Bradley Cooper — captioned an Instagram post in September 2022, featuring snapshots of her wearing a sexy black leaf-themed bandeau top with matching flared pants. Along with the artistic no-bra outfit, Irina also showed off a touch of underboob, adding more of a sizzle to an otherwise tame two-piece outfit.

On other occasions, Irina has taken the simple route by donning plain slip dresses. That same month, she hit the red carpet wearing a black spaghetti strap floor-length gown without a bra for support.

Irina’s confidence shines in any style of her choice, though. However, she wasn’t always completely proud of her physicality. In a January 2021 interview with Vogue, the former Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover model spoke candidly about her career beginnings.

“I started modeling when I was 19, 20, so I’d had my childhood. I always believed in me,” Irina told the outlet, before adding, “At 14, I felt like I was in the wrong body, then finally I felt OK to be a woman. … I came into this business stamped as a commercial model, and I embraced it. I always had big boobs and shapes. When I was in Paris, I wished maybe I was skinny, because the clothes didn’t fit me, and I couldn’t make money. But women are powerful, and we just have to embrace who we are.”

She then explained how she later “didn’t feel pressure to lose kilos and color [her] hair.”

“I think the industry’s changing for the better,” the Hercules star added. “Back then, it was so different. It was a map; it was no Instagram, no Facebook, the clients couldn’t say, ‘She has that big following, and she’s popular on Facebook, let’s book her.’ All you had were your pictures and what you had to say. And I could not say anything.”

When it comes to her perception on what constitutes as sexy, Irina embraces a simpler mindset as opposed to the stereotypical photo-op glam.

“Sexy is not just a push-up bra, red lips, high heels and big hair,” she noted. “It’s an oversized man’s suit. It’s sweatpants. I’ve never met a woman who isn’t sexy.”

