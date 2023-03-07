Article presented by Ascend Agency

Most people who come up with new invention ideas do nothing about them. They might toy with the idea of speaking to someone about their idea, but all too often, it is just pushed to the back of their minds and they get on with their everyday lives. This generally happens because they do not know who to speak to about their idea or how to move forward with it. This is a real shame, as it means that they could be missing out on a bright future, and the world could potentially miss out on a great invention!

The good news for new inventors who are keen to get started with their inventions is that there is help out there. In fact, there are experienced service providers that specialize in assisting new inventors, and using their services can prove invaluable. Naturally, you need to choose the right invention services provider, and one that has gained huge popularity over the years is InventHelp. The team at InventHelp provides new inventors with a wide range of support services and assistance, and the company has a long and solid reputation in the field.

As a new inventor, you can really benefit from having guidance and support from those with expertise in the field. Naturally, you need to research InventHelp or any other provider you are considering using. This is something you can do online by looking through the website, reading reviews, and checking out their social media platforms.

Why Do New Inventors Turn to InventHelp?

There are many reasons why new inventors turn to InventHelp for support and assistance on their first invention journey.

One of the reasons a lot of new inventors have confidence in this provider is the amount of time the company has been helping new inventors. InventHelp has been offering services for close to four decades, and this is a testament to its reputation and the effectiveness of its services. As a new inventor, you probably want help from a provider with a long and solid reputation, and this is one of the reasons a lot of new inventors choose InventHelp.

The wide range of support and assistance offered by the provider is another reason why so many new inventors decide to seek help from InventHelp. From providing access to companies keen to review new inventions to helping with patent protection and prototypes, there are lots of ways in which these professionals can help you.

The new invention process is not always as straightforward as many new inventors might think. For instance, sorting out important tasks such as getting patent protection in place can be challenging for those with no experience. However, with support and guidance from the experts, new inventors do not have to feel lost or struggle to work out what they need to do.

In this article, we will learn more about InventHelp and answer some common questions that new inventors might have. In addition, you can do some additional research via InventHelp’s social media platforms and website to learn more about the provider.

Questions and Answers to Help You Learn More About InventHelp

While doing your own online research and checking out the InventHelp Twitter and other social media channels can help you to learn more, reading through common questions and answers can prove invaluable. So, let’s take a look at some of the frequently asked questions from new inventors:

Has InventHelp Been Around for a While?

One of the things that most new inventors are keen to find out is whether InventHelp has been around for a while. Naturally, those who have great ideas for inventions and want to move forward with them are eager to get help from professionals. However, most prefer to get assistance from those with plenty of experience and a solid background in the world of new inventions.

When you go to InventHelp for assistance and support with your new invention, you can benefit from the guidance of a company that has been around since the mid-1980s. This means that you get to benefit from nearly four decades of experience and knowledge. You can benefit from working with teams with excellent knowledge of the industry, and solid working experience with first-time inventors looking for support and assistance.

For any new inventor, having access to the expertise and experience of professionals can prove extremely beneficial on many levels. It means that you always have someone to turn to when you need support and help. In addition, you can gain access to a range of tools and resources from an experienced company with a solid background in this industry.

Is This a Big Company?

Another thing that many new inventors are keen to find out is whether InventHelp is a big company with a solid presence in the United States. Well, this provider actually has a strong presence across the United States and Canada, with offices in 65 cities and its headquarters in Pennsylvania.

This means that the services of InventHelp are easily accessible to people across the USA and Canada, and you can benefit from getting support from a company that is well-established and has been around for decades.

The size and reputation of the company is something that can provide new inventors with valuable peace of mind and reassurance. Of course, you also need to do your research to determine suitability before you make any decisions but knowing that the provider has a strong presence and years of experience can provide you with more confidence when making your choice.

Are There Fees for Using the Service?

Naturally, most new inventors want to know whether it will cost them money to get the assistance of professionals during their first invention journey. Well, it is important to remember that InventHelp is a business, and the business focuses on helping new inventors looking for support, guidance, and practical assistance.

As a business, the provider does have to charge for its services, but the team is always transparent about fees and costs, so you won’t have to worry about unexpected charges that were not discussed with you. In addition, it is worth noting that the fees can vary from one case to the next. You should also remember that as part of the fee, you receive a high level of support and assistance from the team, so you are basically investing in yourself.

In addition, you will be informed of any fees before you make any commitment, so you get the opportunity to decide whether you feel that it is worth the cost. All details regarding costs will be discussed with you prior to signing any contracts, which then means that you can make an informed decision.

How Safe Is My Information and Security?

When you have a great idea for a new invention, the last thing you want is for the information to fall into the wrong hands. However, this can and does happen sometimes, and it can lead to huge problems for the inventor. It could lead to other people copying your designs or claiming the idea what theirs, which lands you in very hot water.

The good news is that InventHelp is very focused on security and protecting its new inventors, and this is why there are various protocols in place to ensure the security of information. This includes the use of confidentiality agreements, which means that anyone involved in reviewing or hearing about your invention must maintain confidentiality.

Of course, another important part of protection and security is to ensure you get your invention patented as quickly as possible. This then gives you vital legal protection, but it can be challenging to get this protection into place as a newbie. Fortunately, the team at InventHelp can assist when it comes to getting your invention patented, which means you can benefit from crucial additional protection and security.

What Is the Process with InventHelp?

Naturally, every new inventor considering working with InventHelp wants to know how the process works. Well, this provider offers a variety of assistance, and this includes practical help as well as support.

For instance, InventHelp has a database of thousands of companies that are keen to review the invention ideas of new talent. This is hugely beneficial for new inventors with no contacts or knowledge of the industry. It means that you can get your invention idea reviewed by businesses, and you have the reassurance that they have all signed confidentiality agreements to keep your information safe.

In addition, InventHelp will assist you in many other ways, guiding you through every step of the new invention process. This includes helping you with patent protection, assisting with prototype creation, providing support, and offering a packaged service that will help to keep you on track from the start to the end of your journey.

Is Success Guaranteed?

Some new inventors are under the impression that signing up with a provider means that they are more or less guaranteed success. Some are disappointed if they do not receive promises of success from the company they are considering using. However, this is not how it works, and there is no invention services provider that can – or should – provide you with any guarantees of success.

The long and short of it is that while these providers can assist and support you during the process, they cannot possibly guarantee success. In fact, any company that does suggest that success is guaranteed should be treated with caution, as this could just be a ruse to get you on board. It is unethical and dishonest for any new invention company to guarantee your invention will become successful because they do not know this and certainly cannot make promises.

Although success cannot be guaranteed, one thing that the team at InventHelp does guarantee is that you will receive a high level of support, guidance, and assistance from professionals with experience and expertise. This makes it much easier for you to work through the process, enjoy your first invention experience, and work toward achieving your goals.

Can the Team Offer Advice and Opinions

Some inventors are also keen to know whether the team at InventHelp can offer advice about their invention idea, or even offer their own personal opinions about the idea. Well, the short answer to this is that the team is not allowed to express their personal opinions about your idea, nor would it be ethical for them to do so.

While you can ask people such as your friends and family members for their opinions on your idea, it is not possible to get opinions from professionals that you will be working with on your idea. The team that you work with at InventHelp is there to assist and support you on your first journey, and they can offer help with all sorts of practical tasks as well as offering guidance. However, they cannot and will not offer opinions on your idea.

Reviews from Other Inventors

Another thing you should do is look at some reviews and testimonials from other inventors who have turned to InventHelp in the past. This is a great way to help you make a more informed decision, and you can read a wide range of reviews online. Some of the online reviews submitted by inventors include:

“Me and my family want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Thank you thank you thank you. You have no idea how much this means to us. I am a 64 yr old disabled veteran w/ 5 back surgeries and 3 knee surgeries. All I ever wanted was a chance to leave my family something of importance.” – Russell, NY

“I did some research then investigated InventHelp and decided to go with them since they have been doing this for over 35 years. The meeting with the rep went extremely well. I had tons of questions, and she was very patient in answering them all. I was impressed by her knowledge and the questions she wasn’t sure about she found out the answers and got back to me right away. She’s been doing a great job keeping us informed throughout the process so far.” – Jason, AZ

“I don’t give out compliments unless they’re true and people deserve them. Invent Help definitely deserves the highest praise as far as I’m concerned. Knowledgeable, helpful, courteous, are just a few traits I can list off top of my head when I think of Invent Help.” – Anthony, CA

“The service has been great. The staff is very knowledgeable and has been very responsive in regard to all my questions and concerns in regard to my invention. I recommend InventHelp to anyone who needs the same service.” – Jorge, IN

What Can You Expect from InventHelp?

So, now that you’ve read some common questions and answers about InventHelp, it’s time to learn more about what you can expect. This is a service provider that has been helping new inventors for decades, and you can expect and comprehensive package of support and assistance delivered by experienced professionals. Some of the ways in which InventHelp can assist you when it comes to your first new invention journey are:

Always There for Support and Guidance

One of the key ways in which you can benefit when you turn to the InventHelp team is always having someone there for support and guidance when you need them. While having family and friends to support you is also important when you are working on your first invention, having the support of professionals who can steer you in the right direction can prove invaluable.

When you have this high level of support in place, you no longer have to worry about feeling alone and unsure. When you have nobody to turn to for practical advice and assistance, the whole process becomes far more daunting and challenging. This can then result in a far more stressful and difficult first experience as a new inventor. With the team at InventHelp on hand, this is something you won’t have to worry about, which means you can enjoy a more fulfilling and enjoyable experience.

Providing Access to Companies to Review Your Idea

Another major benefit that you can look forward to when you turn to InventHelp is having access to a database of thousands of companies that are willing and keen to review the invention ideas of new inventors. This is something that can be incredibly difficult to achieve if you go it alone and have no industry contacts.

The ability to get your idea reviewed by companies means you can overcome a huge hurdle that is often faced by those who do not have experts on hand to assist them. These companies all sign confidentiality agreements, so you can rest assured that the details of your invention idea are safe and secure.

Assisting You with Patent Protection

Getting patent protection into place as an inventor is crucial, as it can help you to avoid a host of problems and means that you have legal protection in place. As a new inventor, you might not know where to start when it comes to getting your invention patented, but this is something else that the team at InventHelp can assist you with.

In order to ensure your invention is properly and legally protected, the team can refer you to a specialist patent lawyer. The process can then begin and patent protection can be put into place, which means that you can then benefit from increased security and peace of mind. This is something that a lot of new inventors would struggle with on their own, but the team can help to ensure the process is carried out with speed and efficiency.

Helping with Prototype Creation

Getting your invention idea heard is great, but if you really want people to sit up and take notice, you need to show them what it looks like, how it works, and what it does. This is where a prototype can prove invaluable, as it provides something tangible for businesses and potential investors to look at rather than just an idea for them to hear about.

There are several options when it comes to prototypes, and it is important to make the right choices. As someone who is new to inventing, this might prove to be challenging, but the professionals are on hand to help. By assisting you when it comes to creating the ideal prototype, InventHelp can support you in generating more interest in your invention.

Providing Access to Resources and Tools

As a new inventor, your first journey is not just a new experience but also a learning curve. In order to benefit from an enriching experience when you get to learn about the industry as well as working your way through the process, you need to be able to access the right tools, resources, information, and guidance.

You can get all of this from the professionals at InventHelp, which is why many new inventors find their experience so beneficial and enlightening. You can use your first journey as a learning experience, and this can then prove invaluable when it comes to future inventions you work on.

Keeping You Motivated and Confident

Many new inventors have bags of confidence when they first start out. However, as they work their way through the process and face a variety of challenges, both their confidence levels and their motivation can wane. This can then increase the risk of them not only finding themselves lost with no idea what to do next, but also giving up altogether.

The constant support and guidance that you get from the team at InventHelp mean that you can stay motivated and confident throughout your journey, and you will always have someone to turn to when you need support and help. This can make a huge positive difference to your invention journey and your first experience, which will increase the chances of you continuing with your invention dreams in the future.

What Are the Benefits of Using InventHelp’s Services?

As a new inventor, you can benefit in many ways from the services offered by InventHelp. This is why many new inventors turn to this provider, and many have benefited from InventHelp’s assistance in the past. Some of the ways in which you can benefit are:

Having Professionals to Turn To

One of the key benefits of getting the team at InventHelp on board is that you will always have professionals that you can turn to. You will be amazed at just how often you will need help and support during your first invention journey, and having a team with experience and expertise can make things far easier and much less stressful for you.

Maintaining Confidence and Not Giving Up

As mentioned earlier, many new inventors end up giving up on their invention dreams. Some give up at the first hurdle because they do not know how to move forward with their invention idea. Others give up partway through the process if they go it alone, as they become stressed and find the process far more complicated than they imagined. Those with the right support can feel far more confident as they move forward and are less likely to give up.

A More Enriching First Experience

Every new inventor wants a first experience that is memorable for all the right reasons, and this is something that you can more easily achieve when you have the right support and guidance. The benefits that come with turning to the professionals at InventHelp mean that you can enjoy a more enriching experience and a far more enjoyable first journey as a new inventor.

The Ability to Learn as You Go

It is important that you see your first journey as an inventor as something of a learning experience as well as an invention one. Of course, your ability to learn as you go will depend on the level of support, guidance, and assistance you receive. With InventHelp, you receive a full package of support as well as access to resources and tools, all of which add up to an enriching first journey and provide you with the ability to learn as you go.

Working with Experienced Professionals

One of the other huge benefits of turning to InventHelp for your first invention journey is that you can draw on the expertise and experience of professionals. Using a provider that has been in this industry for decades means that you can benefit from the team’s in-depth knowledge. You can also have greater confidence based on their solid track record of helping inventors for nearly 40 years.

Ensuring You Make the Right Choice

Naturally, this is a huge decision for any new inventor, and it is important to make the right choices. This is why you need to ensure you do proper research and take time to learn about the company before you make any decisions. The guide above should go some way toward helping you to learn more, but you can always do independent research online.