It doesn’t quite matter how many times your pets come up to you demanding attention or how much they make a mess of the shoe rack, you love them to the core. If you are a pet owner, then you know what it means to have a pet that is happy and well, and most pet owners want the best for their pets.

What might come as a surprise for many is that you are very much like them, biologically. For starters, pets have the same reaction that you do, when you take CBD. CBD for pets is a thing!

Why? All mammals have an internal component called the endocannabinoid system (ECS). This is a system that comprises of many receptors that are all over the body. The function of the ECS is quite vast and includes the like of things like maintaining your immune system and your appetite.

After the CBD has been consumed, it acts as a stimulant for the ECS promoting changes in the body. This means that as long as your pet is a mammal, then they have the right internal systems to register and benefit from CBD properly. If you are planning on integrating CBD into your pet’s daily routine, then we have a couple of pointers for you.

Time To Munch

Pets love to eat! It is an inherent instinct. Your role as a responsible owner is to ensure nutritional foods that are going to promote energy and good health. You need to know these things before giving CBD to your dog. What and when pets eat can go a long way in deciding the efficiency of their body functions.

All you have to do is to wet the food slightly, and put in a predetermined dosage of the CBD, and mix it all well. This will ensure that the CBD dose gets absorbed well enough into the food. If you try this out with dry food, the liquid might not blend into the food and your pet might miss out. You don’t want that.

They Love Treats

What better way to show your pets that you love them, than to give them treats every now and then. As far as we have seen, no pet says no to treats. All you need to do is to pour a dropper amount of CBD onto the treat. Don’t go overboard and give them plenty of treat, and don’t forget to keep an eye on the dosage per day.

Different pets will need different doses based on their chemical makeup and their body mass. Talk to your veterinarian before you take the call.