It’s been more than a decade since Tom Cruise was photographed in April 2013 with his daughter Suri Cruise, whom he shares with ex-wife Katie Holmes.

A few months after Tom and Suri were pictured together, the actor last saw his daughter — who had a broken arm at the time — in September 2013, an insider exclusively tells In Touch, adding that “it was entirely Tom’s decision not to see Suri” since then.

Earlier this year, after Suri became a legal adult at 18 on April 18, news broke that the teenager has been using her mother’s middle name in place of “Cruise,” as a casting sheet for her school production of Head Over Heels, based on the Broadway musical, listed her as “Suri Noelle.”

On June 21, Suri graduated from LaGuardia High School. Katie, 45, was in attendance at NYC’s United Palace Theater, but Tom was a no-show. Instead, the A-lister was spotted the next day attending Taylor Swift‘s concert in London.

“He was trading friendship bracelets with superfans and dancing to ‘Shake It Off’ in a crowd filled with young ladies who were around his daughter’s age,” says a source. “The truth is, for the last 11 years, Tom has chosen not to see Suri.”

Through his rep, In Touch asked Tom — who turns 62 on Wednesday, July 3 — 15 questions to hear his side of the story:

1. Have you seen photos of Suri recently? If so, do you think she looks like you?

In June 2024, Suri was photographed heading off to prom in New York City with her friends. Suri looked just like her mother’s twin in a patterned bodice gown with dark red accents, thin straps and a high-low hem. She paired the dress with strappy gold heels, a small black clutch and a pink corsage on her wrist.

2. Why didn’t you attend her graduation?

Tom was nowhere to be seen when Suri graduated high school. The teenager got her diploma from New York’s LaGuardia High School on June 21 with mom Katie by her side, but the Top Gun star did not appear to be in attendance. One day later, the actor popped up at Wembley Stadium in London, England, where he attended Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour.

3. Will you attempt to contact Suri?

In November 2013, Tom tried to explain why he hadn’t seen his daughter. “Listen, when there is a divorce… things change. And it’s more complicated,” he said in a deposition when asked why he flew to London from Pittsburgh, where he was shooting Jack Reacher, to attend a church event that was “important” to him, yet he didn’t visit his daughter in NYC for a months-long stretch. “You have to ask for permission and organize schedules to make things happen. So it’s not an ideal situation.”

4. How do you feel about Suri dropping “Cruise” from her name?

While the teenager dropped her famous last name and now goes by Suri Noelle, “the truth is,” an insider tells In Touch, “for the last 11 years, Tom has chosen not to see Suri.”

5. Would you leave the church if it meant you could have a relationship with Suri?

Katie and Tom previously hinted that religion may have been an issue when confirming their split, saying, “We want to keep matters affecting our family private and express our respect for each other’s commitment to each of our respective beliefs and support each other’s roles as parents.”

6. Is Suri a “Suppressive Person” now she’s a legal adult?

According to Scientology.org, a Suppressive Person (also known as an SP) “is a person who seeks to suppress other people in their vicinity. A Suppressive Person will goof up or vilify any effort to help anybody and particularly knife with violence anything calculated to make human beings more powerful or more intelligent.”

7. Has your commitment to your faith been worth losing Suri?

Tom has always been focused on religion. “Tom has proven over and over again that his No. 1 loyalty is to [his religion] and David Miscavige,” Tony Ortega, an expert on Tom’s faith, tells In Touch, adding that “it became more and more obvious Tom had completely cut Suri out of his life. And frankly, Suri may be better off for it.”

8. What would you do if Suri reached out to you?

Suri has kept a low profile throughout the years and has not openly discussed her relationship with her father.

9. Do you have any regrets about choosing your religion over Suri?

Tom “idolizes” David Miscavige, claimed David’s father, Ron, before his death in 2021. (Marty Rathbun, a former executive at the church, has described David as a “monster” at the helm of a “dangerous cult.”)

10. Do you consider your ex-wives, Ms. Holmes and Ms. Kidman, suppressive persons?

Before Tom married Katie in 2006, he was married to ex Nicole Kidman from 1990 to 2001. On February 5, 2001, a spokesperson for Nicole and Tom announced their separation, and Tom filed for divorce two days later. Their marriage was dissolved later that year, with Tom citing irreconcilable differences.

11. You told Vanity Fair in 2006 that you’d never break a promise to your children. Is that still true?

Tom told the publication at the time, “My whole life I always wanted to be a father. I always said to myself that my children would be able to depend on me, and I would always be there for them and love them — that I’d never make a promise to my kids that I couldn’t keep.”

12. Do you miss Suri?

For the first seven years of her life, Tom was a hands-on parent with the most famous little girl in the world. “I’m not one of those people who believe you can spoil a child with too much love,” he said in 2006. “You can never give a child too much love. There’s just no way.”

13. What would you say to Suri today?

Days after Katie and Tom welcomed Suri, the actor told ABC News their baby girl is “beautiful,” adding, “It was everything that we wanted it to be. … It was spiritual. It was powerful. It was indescribable. What words can you use? It’s still something that I’m processing and keep reliving.”

14. What should your legacy to be?

Fans of the actor have struggled to reconcile the two images of Tom: one as the beloved A-lister who continues to command the box office, the other as an “evil father,” as some have labeled him. “On the one hand, he has charmed his way into our minds with his excellent choices in films,” one online commenter wrote in 2023. “On the other hand, there is no excuse whatsoever for denying your child your love.”

15. How has your faith changed your life?

In a rare public statement in 2016, Tom said about the religion, “It’s something that has helped me incredibly in my life. I’ve been a Scientologist for over 30 years. It’s something, you know, without it, I wouldn’t be where I am. So it’s a beautiful religion. I’m incredibly proud.”

At press time, Tom had not responded to In Touch‘s questions.

