There’s no such thing as a mission impossible when it comes to Tom Cruise and his incredibly strict diet. He’s always eaten clean but his meals have become more disciplined as he gets older.

What Does Tom Cruise Eat?

As of the summer of 2024, the Top Gun: Maverick star ate a main meal of the day consisting of steamed white fish and vegetables without oil, sauce or butter, “wherever he goes,” The Daily Mail reported on August 2, 2024.

That meal was his request when attending the Glastonbury Festival, the Wimbledon tennis tournament, Taylor Swift‘s London concerts at Wembley Stadium and the 2024 Paris Olympics, the outlet added.

Tom Cruise Is Highly ‘Disciplined’ in What He Eats

The Jack Reacher star has always been dedicated to healthy eating, as his Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation costar Simon Pegg told E! News in 2015, “Tom is disciplined to a T. It’s amazing.”

While he wasn’t eating steamed fish and veggies at the time, Simon noted that, “It wasn’t like boring rabbit food or a protein shake. It was great stews and these lovely little dates filled with peanut butter and sprinkled with coconut for snacks, and these little balls of truffle that were great.”

While none of the cast adhered to his strict diet, Tom offered up the chance to try it. “He was like, ‘Here: If you want to do this thing that I do, do it, too.’ It was all him. It was given to us by him,” Simon added.

Tom Cruise Watches His Caloric Intake

In 2020, Tom was linked to a 1,200 calories a day diet plan. He reportedly avoided processed food, carbohydrates and sugar, while eating grilled, low-temperature foods cooked by his personal chef.

Does Tom Cruise Drink Alcohol?

Tom abstains from drinking and encourages others to do the same when making movies with him. The superstar reportedly had a “no alcohol” policy on the set of the Top Gun sequel so that his fellow stars would be in top shape for flight scenes.

Costar Miles Teller revealed to British GQ in 2022, “There were days after a tough shoot that I could have really used a couple of beers. But you just don’t want to be flying at those speeds hungover.”

Does Tom Cruise Eat Sugar?

Tom has admitted to having a sweet tooth. However, he does not eat sugar and ends up sharing sweet treats with those close to him to satisfy the lack of it in his diet.

“I love sugar, but I can’t eat it because when I’m training, I’m doing all these movies — so I send it to everyone,” Tom revealed during a 2018 appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

The American Made actor is famous for sending cakes to friends, including hundreds of coconut cakes at Christmas. “I wait for the calls … like, tell me about it,” Tom said of how he gets a vicarious sugar high through his gifts. James even recalled how the Golden Globe winner had a chocolate cake delivered to his door on the day he hosted the Grammy Awards.

Tom Cruise Is a Workout Fanatic

During his appearance on The Late Late Show, Tom described his traveling gym known as “The Pain Cave,” and how it features a sign that reads, “Only the motivated may enter.” Tom revealed, “We have different levels of torture in there,” about how hard he works out on movie sets. The actor films his projects back-to-back, so the gym is his primary fitness facility.

When he’s not tied down to a movie set, Tom loves a variety of workouts including ones in the great outdoors. Some of his favorites are, “Sea-kayaking, caving … fencing, treadmill, weights …rock climbing, hiking … I jog …I do so many different activities,” he told Men’s Health in 2023.