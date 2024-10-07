Officials did not conduct an autopsy on Hollywood madam Jody “Babydol” Gibson who died in 2022, months after suing Tom Cruise, In Touch can exclusively report.

In Touch obtained the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner report related to Jody’s death on January 2, 2022.

Jody, 63, was found unresponsive in her bed by her husband, Erik Merkel. He called the police and authorities drove out to the home in Yucca Valley, California.

The former madam was found lying “supine on her bed, pulseless and apneic with visible lividity on her buttocks.” The paramedic confirmed Jody was dead at the scene.

The report noted, “Gibson had a medical history of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) positive, and an unknown ear condition.”

The report said, “[Jody] did not use alcohol, tobacco, or illegal drugs. She smoked marijuana daily. There was no trauma noted on the body.”

The coroner listed Jody’s medications’ as Diazepam, Sulfamethoxazole, Dovato, Ibuprofen, Meclizine, and others. The cause of death was listed as “possible sepsis of unknown etiology.”

California’s San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office confirmed it conducted an “inquest” or preliminary investigation, but no autopsy was conducted. But Gibson’s longtime rep and friend Ed Lozzi told In Touch he believed Jody died from sepsis triggered by an impacted tooth.

As In Touch previously reported, Jody sued Tom, 62, on September 7, 2021, in Los Angeles Superior Court. Jody said she was the “successor in interest and executor of the estate of Tobe Gibson.”

Tobe Gibson was Jody’s mother, who was reportedly a well-known talent agent for child stars. The suit claimed Tom signed with her mom in 1978-1979. She said her mom secured Tom’s first big movie role in the 1981 film Taps.

She said Tom started a relationship with one of her mom’s relatives.

The suit read, “It was through his relationship that [Tom] abandoned his agency relationship with Tobe Gibson and signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA).” In the lawsuit, Jody said she was furious after seeing a 2016 interview where Tom credited CAA and Sean Penn for his success. Jody accused Tom of having “wrongfully betrayed and abandoned” her mother.

Jody also said Tom’s denial of Tobe’s involvement in his career made her look like a liar.

The former madam said if it were not for “the discovery of Tom Cruise by Tobe Gibson and Tobe Gibson obtaining Tom’s first role in Taps, [Tom] would not have the career and wealth he’s had. There is an argument to be made that Tobe Gibson’s professional value and net worth would have been 100 times more had this fraudulent 40-plus year lie and cover up not transpired that is still active today.”

She said Tom’s actions were “intentional, willful and wanton and warrants the imposition of punitive damages sufficient to punish and deter.” Jody never served Tom with the legal documents and the case was dismissed following her death.

Jody was arrested in 1999 as part of a sting operation in L.A. She was accused of running a large prostitution ring. She was sentenced to three years in prison and released in 2002.