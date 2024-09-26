Sister Wives star Christine Brown is giving fans an inside look at her husband David Woolley’s $645,000 Utah property as it goes up for sale.

“We are selling David’s home instead of renting it,” Christine, 52, shared via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, September 26.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home “offers a perfect blend of comfort and convenience,” according to a listing viewed by In Touch. The 3,124-square-foot property features an open floor plan designed to “optimize space and natural light.” It also boasts practical amenities such as a walk-in closet, updated kitchen and bathrooms, and a spacious backyard.

Christine moved into a $770,000, Lehi, Utah, home with her husband, 60, in March 2023, one month before announcing their engagement. The 4,200-square-foot new build provides unobstructed views of Mount Timpanogos and ample space for Christine’s youngest daughter, Truely, whom she shares with ex-husband Kody Brown. The modern farmhouse home includes four bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms.

The home sale followed a lawsuit initiated by the Sister Wives star against Kody, 55, on September 14. Christine is suing Kody for retroactive child support and custody of Truely, 14. According to legal documents obtained by In Touch, the Cooking With Just Christine star asked the court to establish paternity of the teenager as Kody currently isn’t on her birth certificate.

Christine Brown/Instagram

In addition, the mom of six requested a domestic relations injunction that stops both parties from harassment, domestic violence, canceling or modifying services, taking the children for nonroutine travel without court orders or permission and demeaning or disparaging the other party. Blogger Without a Crystal Ball was the first to report the news.

After Christine’s split from Kody in November 2021, Truely moved with her mother from Flagstaff, Arizona, and into a Utah bachelorette pad. Around a year later, sources exclusively told In Touch in October 2022 that Kody was absent from his daughter’s life, forcing Christine to “make accommodations” for the Wyoming native.

“He’s still paranoid about COVID and everything else,” the insider explained. “So, if Christine is not choosing to do the transporting and making it happen — nor would she put Truely through any of this stress — then Kody won’t have a relationship with Truely. He would have to leave his nest to see his daughter.”

Christine defended her choice to relocate her daughter from Arizona, asserting that it would ultimately help restore Truely’s father-daughter connection with Kody. She said she felt the move had “frozen” the relationship at a healthy point. In addition to Truely, the former couple shares kids Mykelti, Aspyn, Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Paedon.

“When I lived in Flagstaff, I firmly believed that moving to Utah was the best choice for me and for Truely,” Christine explained during the October 15, 2023, episode of Sister Wives. “I knew that I was taking Truely away from her dad. I felt like the best way to preserve Truely’s relationship with Kody was to move her away from him.”

Meanwhile, Kody didn’t agree with Christine and slammed her reasoning for the decision. “For Christine to think that she’s saving my relationship with Truely by taking her away from me and just ‘preserving’ it — that’s such B.S. rationalization,” the Brown patriarch said in his own confessional, adding that the situation was “ridiculous.”