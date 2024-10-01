Inside Out 2 star Ron Funches revealed his massive six-figure monthly income in the settlement he reached with his ex-wife, Christina Funches, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

In Touch obtained the settlement that was submitted to the court this week by Ron, 41, and Christina. The exes were married in 2020 during a “pandemic wedding.” They share a 2-year-old son named Theodore “Teddy” Bear Funches.

Ron filed for divorce from Christina in November 2022. He demanded joint legal and physical custody.

Per the settlement, the duo agreed that “irreconcilable differences have arisen between them, as a result of which they have now permanently separated.”

Jon Kopaloff / Getty

The deal states that the parties will share joint legal and physical custody of Teddy. They will both share the right and responsibility to make decisions regarding their son’s education and healthcare.

The deal states that neither party shall make or allow others to make negative comments about each other or about their past or present relationships, family, or friends within hearing distance of Teddy.

In addition, the parties agreed to inform the other before cutting Teddy’s hair. Ron agreed to pay Christina $63,16 per month in child support. The amount was determined due to Ron’s gross cash flow of $105,952 per month, “based on a 42-month average of the period January 1, 2021, through June 30, 2024.”

The filing said Ron’s “gross cash flow is comprised of $18,602 per month in salary, $66,662 per month in other taxable income, $13,991 per month in other nontaxable income and $6,696 per month for a 9.3 percent PTE payment.”

Ron has been working in the business for years. The comedian has starred in everything from Get Hard with Will Ferrell and Kevin Hart, Drunk History, Black-ish and the Apple TV show Loot, costarring Maya Rudolph. He voiced the character of Bloofy in Inside Out 2 and has also done voice work in Harley Quinn, TrollsTopia, Trolls World Tour and Hoops. He also tours the country performing comedy shows.

The divorce agreement said Christina’s “gross cash flow is currently $0 per month.”

Steven Simione/FilmMagic

Ron also agreed to cover Teddy’s health insurance, private schooling expenses, tutoring, clubs, summer camps, swim lessons, and anything extracurricular he wanted. He also agreed to pay 95 percent of Christina’s child care costs incurred for the purpose of “engaging in employment, training or education up to $3,000 per month until April 2025 and up to $1,500 per month thereafter.”

Ron will also pay Christina a lump sum of $150,000 as a “complete satisfaction of” Christina’s request for spousal support and a buy-out of any community property interest she had in a home they shared in Studio City, California.

The agreement listed the community property as several bank accounts, portions of Ron’s SAG Producers Pension Plan and two cars. Ron was awarded several bank accounts, his investment account, a 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC Couple, all furniture at the home in Studio City and all interest in his company. Christina walked away with a 2022 Lexus and part of Ron’s pension plan. On top of that, Ron agreed to pay his ex a lump sum of $186,713 within 30 days of the settlement as a “equalization payment.”

Ron was also awarded all his clothing, jewelry, and all post-separation earnings.

The divorce is now officially settled.