Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Tour of Colombia: Inside the Fashion and the Fallout

South American style! Meghan Markle showed off multiple outfits during her “quasi royal” tour of Colombia with Prince Harry in August. And thanks in part to her jewelry — including a $22,300 gold Tank Française watch that belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana — the duchess wore upward of $200,000 in clothing and accessories over four days.

But her fashion wasn’t the only reason for raised eyebrows. Harry and Meghan are now facing major blowback over their four-day trip to the South American country.