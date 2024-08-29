Inside Kanye West’s ‘Twisted’ Rules for Bianca Censori (Exclusive)

Bianca Censori continues to parade around in skin-baring, over-the-top outfits, as commanded by husband Kanye ‘Ye’ West, who’s imposed a whole new set of rules for the Aussie model to follow that In Touch insiders believe will surely send her over the edge. A source exclusively says, “It’s at a point where Ye now exerts total control over Bianca’s life. It’s obvious to everyone that he’s picking out her clothes, but it’s a lot more twisted than that.”

The “Heartless” rapper, 47, has dabbled in fashion and doesn’t downplay the production of Bianca’s headline-making wardrobe. According to the insider, “Before they leave the house, Ye chooses her outfit and then makes her parade around for the camera so he can videotape her from every angle.”

These days, an OOTD check online is equivalent to checking your outfit in a full-body mirror before heading out. However, the Chicago native takes it a step further by spending “hours deliberating over every item of clothing and critiques her body and how it looks right down to her private parts, it’s so demeaning and he clearly loves to debase her.”

The insider notes that Ye’s monetization over Bianca, 29, expands beyond her clothing as “he has total control over who she talks to and freaks out if he sees her even looking in another man’s direction. He also screens her social media and decides what she can and can’t watch or read and says he’s doing it for her own benefit.”

People who were once close to the couple, like Ye’s former chief of staff Milo Yiannopoulos, have given insight into the couple’s eyebrow-raising dynamic.

“Bianca is a wonderful person, without whom Ye would not still be with us,” Milo, 39, wrote via X on August 8. “She’s in an impossible situation as someone who loves her husband but is also a traditionally-minded wife (notwithstanding the outfits) who honors, obeys and defers to her man. Pray for them both.”

Now, In Touch’s source reveals that Bianca is “not allowed to go to bed until Ye tells her, which sometimes means staying up all night if he’s in one of his moods. And even though he hardly ever exercises he’s got a whole training program for her that he oversees. He even controls what she eats and drinks, it’s horrible.”

The insider adds, “He’s turned her into his ultimate Stepford wife, she seems dead behind the eyes. It’s hard to imagine she won’t come to her senses soon, people in her life are desperate to help her break free and are pushing hard to wake her up and get her out of this horrifying situation.”

Ye, who shares kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, is planning on welcoming a baby with Bianca, who has a relationship with her stepchildren.

Earlier this month, a second source exclusively told In Touch that the “Gold Digger” musician has baby fever and meticulously chose Bianca as a partner for reproduction needs.

“One of the main reasons he picked and groomed Bianca is because he’s convinced that her DNA will be a perfect blend with his to make the most genetically blessed offspring,” the second source revealed in a story published on August 13. “He’s been trying to have it done the natural way, but the word is he’s been a little unsuccessful. So, apparently now he’s planning the insemination or IVF route.”