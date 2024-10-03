It was far worse than anyone realized. When Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested for sex trafficking racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution on September 16, prosecutors alleged in a 14-page indictment that as the head of a “criminal enterprise,” he abused women, engaged in drug-fueled, days-long sex parties called Freak Offs, and threatened everyone in his circle to keep them quiet. (He pleaded not guilty.)

“Hearing all of the horrific stories,” says a source exclusively to In Touch, “fans are looking at his associations with other stars in a whole new light.”

None more so than Justin Bieber. After the news broke, fans bombarded his Instagram page with messages of support. “The world should have protected you,” wrote one, while another urged him to “expose” Diddy, who took the young singer under his wing when he was just 15. “The last thing Justin wants to do is relive or even discuss his complicated friendship with Diddy,” the insider says of the troubled star, who has long struggled with drug addiction, suicidal ideations and multiple public meltdowns. “But he’s finally breaking his silence to his friends about his nightmare experience and the private hell it’s caused him.”

Justin Bieber and Diddy’s Relationship Had Red Flags

In hindsight, their relationship was always troubling. Justin, who was about 13 when they were first introduced by Usher, was often seen hanging out with Diddy, 54, during Justin’s meteoric rise to fame. In March, a 2009 clip of the pair resurfaced. “He’s having 48 hours with Diddy. What we’re doing, we can’t really disclose,” the music mogul boasts. “But it’s definitely a 15-year-old’s dream … we’re gonna go full crazy.” Justin’s response: “Let’s just go get some girls.”

Getty

He’s hinted at some of the trauma he suffered as a young star: One viral video of Justin singing about a “Diddy party” turned out to be AI-generated, but in his 2020 track “Lonely,” he sings, “Everybody saw me sick, and it felt like no one gave a s–t.” And in a heartbreaking 2020 video that is recirculating, Justin tearfully talks about his past. “It was hard for me, being that young and being in the industry and not knowing where to turn,” he told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, adding that he “wants to protect” Billie Eilish, who also started out at 13. “If she ever needs me, I’m going to be here for her. I don’t want her to go through anything I went through. I don’t wish that upon anybody.”

He’s told multiple young stars to call him “if they find themselves in a tough situation,” says the source. “He’s tried to be up-front about his demons and how he’s relied on therapy and his faith to get back on track. Still, it’s been hard to have all of this stuff being dredged up.” Right now, adds the source, he’s focusing on his “massively supportive” wife Hailey and their 1-month-old son, Jack, “but if speaking about his past trauma can help others, he probably will. He wants to break the cycle, once and for all.”