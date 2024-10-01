Who gets what? Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are hashing out their divorce — just two years after they tied the knot — and a source says the recent exes aren’t exactly seeing eye to eye. “They had no prenup, which complicates things, and what’s at stake are the assets they acquired together during their marriage — the $60 million house they’ve listed for $68 million, and the production company Artists Equity Ben formed with Matt Damon two years ago, which Jennifer also has a stake in,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

The source claims J. Lo, 55, “put down the bulk of cash for their gigantic mansion, plus paid for many of the renovations. She wants to get her investment back.”

Meanwhile, Ben, 52, “is willing to give in to some extent — but he doesn’t think Jennifer has a right to a cut from future Artists Equity projects. They just want a resolution soon.”