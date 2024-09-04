Jana Duggar is officially a married woman, and her sister Jinger Duggar revealed juicy details about how her older sibling celebrated her upcoming nuptials with a California bachelorette weekend.

“Jana got to come out for her bachelorette and my mom, and then some of my sisters, it was just so sweet,” Jinger, 30, told her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, during the Wednesday, September 4, episode of their podcast “Jinger & Jeremy.” “We stayed here one night and then we went to Santa Barbara, and that was amazing.”

Jana’s bachelorette party happened about three weeks before her August 15 Arkansas nuptials to Stephen Wissmann. Jinger told her listeners that the group of women “stayed up so late” and attended a festival honoring Mexican heritage.

“They had so much good food. We ate like so many tacos … we were up so late,” she explained, before adding, “When I say so late guys, I mean like if we stay up till 11 or 12, that’s so late for me. I can’t do it anymore.”

Despite the Duggar’s conservative rules about dating, the large brood has historically participated in bachelor and bachelorette parties — albeit tamer versions. The pre-wedding celebrations usually happen at home with family, with no alcohol involved. The bride and groom also commonly have joint parties that include both their family and friends.

In the past, fans have seen Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth celebrate with a joint camping trip, while Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald opted for a rousing game of flag football.

Jana and Stephen, 31, exchanged vows in front of 500 guests in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. The pair got secretly engaged on June 15 after rekindling their romance earlier this year. Although they had previously crossed paths in 2021, a romance didn’t spark till years later.

Jinger Vuolo/Instagram

“It was like, ‘What are we doing? We still enjoy each other. We still really appreciate each other,’” Jana explained to People after the nuptials. “I had been a slower mover on it, but just over time, his character, his coming back, still loving me no matter what. I know we have a big crazy family and [are] still kind of putting up with a lot of things. I’m like, ‘My goodness, there are not too many people that do that. He must really, genuinely care about me.’”

The wedding party consisted of many of Jana’s sisters, with Jessa, 31, serving as her maid of honor. As for her bridesmaids, sister-in-law Abbie Duggar and Joy-Anna, 26, Johanna Duggar, Jordyn Duggar and Jinger filled the role. After photos of the event were shared, fans quickly noticed the absence of Jana’s sisters Jill Dillard, Josie Duggar and Jennifer Duggar.

While the youngest two Duggar sisters, Josie and Jennifer, are still teenagers, Jill has largely distanced herself from the large brood in recent years. Although it was initially unclear if the Counting the Cost author, 33, attended the festive event, five days after the ceremony, she posted photos posing with the newlyweds.

“She’s married! Congrats to my sister @janamduggar and her husband @stephenwissmann on their wedding last week,” Jill captioned the clip on August 20, which included several photos from the special day set to “Going to the Chapel” by the Dixie Cups.