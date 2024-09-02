Inside Jana Duggar and Husband Stephen Wissmann’s ‘Fixer Upper’ Home: Photos
Jana Duggar gave fans a tour of her and husband Stephen Wissmann’s “fixer upper” home just two weeks after they wed following a secret courtship.
The couple – who tied the knot during a ceremony on August 15, 2024 – are currently residing in a home in Nebraska, which features two floors, five bedrooms and bathrooms on both the upper level and lower level.
While the home is still a work in progress, Jana gave her fans a glimpse into the property by sharing a video tour via YouTube on August 29, 2024. “Tour our home and watch us demo some spaces! Can’t wait to see this project come together!” she captioned the clip.
