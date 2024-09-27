Inside Hoda Kotb's Decision to Leave the Today Show (EXCL)

Hoda Kotb shocked fans with the news that she’s leaving the Today show after 16 years — and a source exclusively tells In Touch that a dispute with NBC over her contract led to her decision.

“Hoda was in contract negotiations but didn’t get the money or the deal she wanted,” the insider says. “There was a stand off but the network wouldn’t cave to her demands.”

The source adds that the talk show host’s departure is “a warning shot to the other big-name stars and anchors that the days of huge contracts are dead.”

“The star talent are finding other revenue streams because they know the writing is on the wall,” the insider concludes. Most notably, Al Roker starred in a commercial for BMW over the summer, while Jenna Bush Hager has partnered with luxury bedding brand Boll & Branch for more than a year.

Hoda, 60, announced on Thursday, September 26, that she planned to leave Today in early 2025. She cited her 60th birthday as the catalyst for her decision as Today shared the letter she wrote to her fellow staff members.

“As I write this, my heart is all over the map,” she wrote. “I know I’m making the right decision, but it’s a painful one. And you all are the reason why. They say two things can be right at the same time, and I’m feeling that so deeply right now. I love you and it’s time for me to leave the show.”

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

The I’ve Loved You Since Forever author continued, “I’ve been weighing this decision for quite a while – ‘Am I truly ready?’ But, my 60th birthday celebration on the Plaza felt like a shift. Like a massive, joyful, ‘YES, you are!’ I saw it all so clearly: my broadcast career has been beyond meaningful, a new decade of my life lies ahead, and now my daughters and my mom need and deserve a bigger slice of my time pie. I will miss you all desperately, but I’m ready and excited.”

Hoda adopted daughters Haley and Hope in 2017 and 2019, respectively. She began her NBC career as a correspondent for NBC News in 1998 before becoming a cohost on the fourth hour of Today with Kathie Lee Gifford in 2008. She became the official Today cohost with Savannah Guthrie in 2018.

“My time at NBC has been the longest professional love affair of my life,” Hoda wrote. “But only because you’ve been beside me on this 26-year adventure. Looking back, the math is nuts. 26 years at NBC News – 10 years at Dateline, seven on the 7 o’clock hour, 16 on the 10 o’clock hour. I’m picturing your faces and your families and all the ways you’ve lifted me up and inspired me. That’s my heart singing. So many of my professional relationships have become some of my most cherished friendships. Savannah: my rock. Jenna: my ride-or-die. Al: my longest friend at 30 Rock. Craig [Melvin], Carson [Daly], Sheinelle [Jones] and Dylan [Dreyer]: my family. Libby, Mazz and Talia: my fearless leaders. I will miss each and every one of you at TODAY desperately.”

Hoda concluded, “Because I’ll be working through the beginning of 2025, there’s plenty of time to talk about what’s ahead for all of us. But one thing I know for sure right now is this: everything’s going to be just fine. The Peacock’s feathers are never ruffled… no matter who comes or goes. TODAY and its amazing people — all of you — never waver. You always weather change with grace and guts. Happily and gratefully, I plan to remain a part of the NBC family, the longest work relationship I’ve been lucky enough to hold close to my heart. I’ll be around. How could I not? Family is family and you all will always be a part of mine.”

Hoda’s last episode will air on January 1, 2025, although she said that she will continue to work with NBC News following her exit. Her future role with the network remains unspecified as of publication.