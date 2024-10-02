Inside ‘Friends’ Heartbreaking 30th Anniversary Without Matthew Perry: Untold Stories and More
It should have been a cause for celebration. Instead, the cast of Friends spent the show’s 30th anniversary paying tribute to their late costar, Matthew Perry. According to a source, Jennifer Aniston normally would’ve had Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and, of course, Matthew over to her home to reminisce about the good ol’ days. But “they all felt it was just too soon after Matthew’s passing,” the source exclusively tells In Touch. “It’s still a shock to everyone that he’s not here.”
The cast did end up reaching out to one another, though, and there was a group chat going, adds the source. “They talked about Matthew and shared stories from the set — the best times, the worst times and some things they ’ve never even told each other.” When Friends premiered on September 22, 1994, the cast had no idea just how beloved the sitcom would become. For years, fans have been begging for a reboot, even pitching a series about the characters’ kids. “It’s hard to try to redo anything,” Courteney’s said. “Anything with re in front of it with this group … I think it’s so special.”
What fans will get, however, is a commemorative game show called Fast Friends, in which they’ll compete in a variety of challenges on a replica of the set. It’s poised to begin filming this October. Could that be any cooler!?
Deal of the DayGet This Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner for 90% Off! View Deal
Conversation
All comments are subject to our Community Guidelines. In Touch Weekly does not endorse the opinions and views shared by our readers in our comment sections. Our comments section is a place where readers can engage in healthy, productive, lively, and respectful discussions. Offensive language, hate speech, personal attacks, and/or defamatory statements are not permitted. Advertising or spam is also prohibited.