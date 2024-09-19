Diddy will be spending the foreseeable future at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn and In Touch has exclusive details about his life inside the facility.

In Touch obtained the inmate admission and orientation handbook for the New York prison.

Per the handbook, general inmates must wake up at 6 a.m. and participate in meals and work. Diddy, 54, has to make his bed by 6:30 a.m.

The inmates who are assigned a job and do not report to work are subject to discipline.

Diddy will be responsible for making his bed in accordance with “posted regulations before work call (including weekends and holidays when he or she leaves the area).”

The entertainer will have to sweep and mop his cell floor. He will have to remove trash and keep things tidy.

“Lockers must be neatly arranged inside and out, and all shelving must be neat and clean,” the handbook reads.

Diddy will be allowed to have art supplies or anything related to a hobby inside his living area.

“Staff shall limit an inmate’s hobby shop projects within the cell or living area to those projects which the inmate may store in designated personal property containers. Staff may make an exception for an item (for example, a painting) where size would prohibit placing the item in a locker. This exception is made with the understanding that the placement of the item is at the inmate’s own risk. Staff shall require that hobby shop items be removed from the living area when completed,” the handbook read.

Regarding Diddy obtaining a radio or MP3 player, the book states, “An inmate may possess only one approved radio or MP3 player and watch at a time. The inmate must be able to demonstrate proof of ownership.” Diddy will not be allowed so smoke or wear any jewelry other than an appropriate religious medallion and chain without stones.

The book notes, “Sexually suggestive photographs are NOT authorized for display outside of the individual locker or cabinet. Provocative pictures, posters, cartoons, and any items cut out of magazines may not be displayed on the bulletin boards or in any cell or dorm.”

Diddy can take a shower daily but has to be out by the time of an official count.

The mogul will have access to a television.

“Unit televisions may be viewed during established off-duty hours. During normal working hours, unit televisions may be viewed at the discretion of staff,” the book states.

Diddy can buy sneakers but is only allowed to purchase one pair per year. He must be in his brown jumpsuit at all times. Diddy will be subject to random searches at any time.

“Metal detection devices may be placed strategically throughout the institution to aid in the control of contraband. A metal detector search may be done in addition to the pat search. Staff may conduct a pat search of an inmate on a routine or random basis to control contraband. Staff may also conduct a visual search where there is reasonable belief that contraband may be concealed on your person or a good opportunity for concealment has occurred,” the book read.

The entertainer will have educational classes available to him and can attend religious services. He can also participate in yoga, aerobics, basketball, handball, soccer, or go on a walk.

Diddy will also be prohibited from viewing R-rated films at the facility. As In Touch first reported, on top of the strict rules, Diddy has a limited menu for his meals.

Diddy was shut down in his second attempt to be released on bond following his arrest on Monday, September 16.

Diddy was charged with sex trafficking and racketeering. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.