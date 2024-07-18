Inside Caroline Manzo and Brandi Glanville's RHUGT Controversy

Brandi Glanville said she’s been left “no choice but to sue Bravo” after the network fired her following sexual misconduct allegations made against her by castmate Caroline Manzo while shooting The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 51, claims the scandal has affected her mentally, physically and financially because her health is now “ruined” and she hasn’t worked for a year.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Caroline, 62, hit Bravo with a lawsuit in January, claiming Brandi got handsy and “forcibly” kissed and groped her during a booze-fueled incident in Morocco amid production of RHUGT — and the crew didn’t intervene!

Brandi has denied any wrongdoing — but has stated she was “removed from the cast,” “held hostage” in a hotel room and lost jobs due to “bad” and “untrue” rumors. The former model says her “uncontrollable stress” triggered disfiguring angioedema, which left her face horrifically swollen, and lamented she’s too “depressed” to even work on her personal podcast.

Steve Mack/Getty Images

Brandi insisted she’s being used as the “fall guy” for Manzo’s suit. The reality star also says the show’s producers supplied her with alcohol and encouraged outrageous behavior — and boasts she has “receipts” to back up her version of events.