Brooke Mueller is best known for her marriage to ex-husband Charlie Sheen, though she had also made headlines for her past arrests and legal issues. How many times has Brooke been arrested?

Brooke Mueller and Charlie Sheen Were Involved in a Domestic Dispute in December 2009

She called the cops following an altercation with then-husband Charlie in December 2009, claiming he had assaulted her after they started drinking on Christmas morning. Brooke then alleged that the Two and a Half Men star became violent and grabbed her around the throat before he pushed her.

Both Brooke and Charlie were given blood alcohol tests upon the police officers’ arrival, according to TMZ. Charlie claimed that Brooke was the aggressor and he was simply defending himself, though he was taken to Pitkin County Jail and remained behind bars for eight hours.

Charlie was freed on bail after he paid a bond of $8,500, and he was charged with second-degree assault, menacing and criminal mischief.

His first court appearance in the case was in February 2010, while he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge in August 2010. Charlie was ordered to spend 30 days in rehab as part of the plea, and his other two other charges were dropped in exchange. Additionally, the Machete Kills actor was also sentenced to three months’ probation and was ordered to complete 36 hours of domestic violence counseling.

Brooke Mueller Was Arrested for Assault and Drug Possession in 2011

The Witchouse actress was arrested in December 2011 on charges of assault and cocaine possession in Aspen, Colorado, the Aspen Police Department confirmed at the time.

Local authorities found Brooke at Escobar night club shortly after she assaulted a woman at another nearby bar called Belly Up, according to the police report obtained by Reuters.

Following the arrest, Brooke agreed to plead guilty to felony drug possession in exchange for having the other two charges dropped. She was given a 12-month probation, and the remaining charges were dismissed. In addition to not being able to get into any trouble, Brooke was also told she could not drink any alcohol or do any drugs during her probation.

Brooke Mueller Was Arrested on Drug Charges in 2021

Brooke was once again arrested on drug charges after she participated in a wild party at a hotel in Texas in March 2021.

She was indicted on two counts of possession of “one gram or more but less than four grams” of meth and a small amount of amphetamine, according to RadarOnline. The arrest took place on March 3, 2021, when officers found her partying at a Dallas, Texas, hotel room.

Brooke was released from jail two days after the incident on a $1,000 bail, and she pled guilty to one felony count of possession of amphetamine in December 2021. The Strictly Sexual actress was sentenced to complete 160 hours of community service, submit to random drug screenings and avoid people who may be bad influences on her.

Aspen Police Department via WireImage

Brooke Mueller Was Investigated in Connection With Matthew Perry’s Death in 2024

Matthew Perry died from the effects of ketamine at the age of 54 in October 2023. Eight months after his death, In Touch exclusively revealed that Brooke had been questioned “multiple” times by cops in connection to the criminal investigation.

After the Los Angeles Police Department launched a criminal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the Friends star’s death, an insider revealed that Brooke was visited by authorities at the sober living residence she was living at in May 2024.

“She’s hired lawyers and has had multiple meetings with law enforcement since they arrived at her sober living house with a search warrant. She’s being tight-lipped about the situation,” the source explained in June 2024. “It’s tough to say or know exactly what her role is [in Matthew’s death], but she’s adamant she had nothing to do with that.”

The insider also noted that Matthew and Brooke “met in rehab” and they “formed an unexpected friendship.”