Inside Brad Pitt and George Clooney’s Bond as Friends, Costars

In director Jon Watts’ upcoming film Wolfs, George Clooney and Brad Pitt play loner crime scene fixers who realize they’ve each been hired for the same gig. “I just wanted to know what it would be like if two of those guys met,” Jon told Empire of the flick he wrote specifically for Brad, 60, and George, 63. “Would they kill each other? Or would they become best friends?”

If art imitates real life, the two lone wolves will likely form a pack in no time. Brad and George boast one of the most enduring friendships in Hollywood. “We’ve been friends for a long time,” George recently confirmed to GQ of the twosome’s “fun” bond. “[We] check in on each other … which is an important part.”

Besides being two of the industry’s biggest stars, George and Brad have a ton in common. “They talk about subjects like filmmaking, art, architecture and design, the wine business and parenting, of course,” an insider tells In Touch exclusively, adding that before George’s 2018 scooter accident, they used to ride their motorcycles together through the L.A. canyons. “They still talk a lot about bikes, cars and racing. Brad and George get along so well that whenever they work together, it doesn’t seem like work at all!”

Getty Images

George Clooney and Brad Pitt Are There for Each Other

Not everyone is on George’s good list. In the same GQ interview, the ER alum revealed he’s “irritated” with Quentin Tarantino, 61, after his From Dusk Till Dawn costar “said some s–t” about him. George also called Three Kings director David O. Russell, 65, a “miserable f–k.”

Though George and Brad have never fallen out in such a way, the source says the two did grow distant during the Bullet Train actor’s 12-year relationship with Angelina Jolie, 49. “They didn’t see each other so much,” notes the insider. “Brad was too busy working and raising six children, but there were no hard feelings.”

Now that George and wife Amal, 46, are raising their own twins — who turned 7 in June — he gets it even more. And he’s been a rock for Brad all through his messy divorce and extended custody battle with Angie. “Things get complicated in life,” says George, “and you always have to make sure everybody’s OK.”

Brad appreciates the support. “I’ll call George on numerous occasions when things get bumpy,” he admits. “I know he’s got my back. I got his back.”

A month before Wolfs’ September release, Apple TV announced it had ordered a sequel — so it appears the once “competitive” Brad and George will again get the opportunity to spend extra time together. “They’re closer than ever now,” says the insider. “They share the same witty humor and tease each other relentlessly. They really are just a couple of goof balls who love hanging out.”