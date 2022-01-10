The Terrific Twos! See Inside ‘LPBW’ Alums Audrey and Jeremy Roloff’s Son Bode’s 2nd Birthday

Happy birthday, Bode! Former Little People, Big World stars Jeremy Roloff and Audrey Roloff rang in their son Bode’s 2nd birthday with a tractor-themed birthday party — and the pictures are adorable.

“Our tractor lovin’ boy turned 2 yesterday so we took him for a ride,” Audrey, 30, shared on Instagram on Sunday, January 9. “Thanks, papa (my dad) for letting us borrow the tractor and barn to celebrate.”

Jeremy, 31, and Audrey, who share two other children, daughter Ember, 4, and 2-month-old son Radley, threw an epic birthday bash for their first son that included tractor rides, friends and family.

“Bode bear, you’re the sweetest, squishiest and sneakiest buddy, always making everyone around you laugh,” Audrey shared in tribute to her second born. “You love anything with a steering wheel, playing with your sissy, bread and egg nog😆 the jiggleator, the train book and goodnight moon on repeat, wrestling dadda, forts, bubbles, Daniel Tiger, kitties, wearing your boots, and when mama sings to you ‘sun’ ([‘You Are My Sunshine’).”

Bode’s birthday was filled with John Deere-themed cupcakes and balloons, mixer truck, backhoe, and dump truck cookies and tractor paper plates.

Bode’s grandmother, Amy Roloff, appeared to be in attendance, as did his cousin, Jackson, 4, the eldest child of Zach Roloff and Tori Roloff, and their daughter Lilah, 2. Zach, 31, and Tori, 30, are currently expecting baby No. 3.

The couple’s sister-in-law Isabel Rock, who is married to Jacob Roloff and recently gave birth to their first child, Mateo, in early December, commented on Audrey’s photos of the big celebration.

“Love you, Bode Bear,” Isabel, 25, wrote on one post. She added on another, “I love him sooooooo much.”

“Time just flies by,” Amy, 57, commented on Audrey’s post.

Bode’s grandfather Matt Roloff shared a special video on his own Instagram of time spent coloring with Ember and Bode just before Christmas inside Roloff Farm’s log cabin.

“I [haven’t] been very active on [social media]. But couldn’t let this day slip by,” Matt, 60, wrote. “Happy 2nd Birthday to my grandson Bode. Time passes so quickly. … Many people forget (or don’t know) that I have 4 amazing children plus 6 (soon to be 7) adorable grandchildren and I love them all.”

“Today, I celebrate Bode James Roloff,” he added.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Bode’s 2nd birthday party.