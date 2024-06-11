Bravo producer Andy Cohen is in the fight of his life to save his job, according to his best friend Anderson Cooper.

CNN anchor Anderson, 57, acknowledged what people have been whispering — that the Real Housewives honcho is “paddling really, really fast under the water” to salvage his crashing career.

As previously reported, Andy, 56, has been whipsawed by allegations and controversy, playing whack-a-mole as disgruntled former Housewives come after him with various axes to grind.

In March, RHONY alum Leah McSweeney accused Andy of handing out cocaine like party favors to his favorites and claimed he and the network pumped up ratings in sneaky ways, including by stoking her thirst for alcohol and ignoring sexually predatory behavior — all of which Andy has denied through a rep as “completely false.”

And RHOBH alum Brandi Glanville accused the franchise’s executive producer in February of a porny proposal, with cornered Andy forced to publicly apologize for saying it was an “inappropriate” joke.

An outside investigation cleared Andy of those claims, which “were found to be unsubstantiated,” says a Bravo rep.

But other ex-Housewives, including Caroline Manzo and Eboni Williams, also battered him with allegations involving sexual harassment and racism.

Anderson says Andy — the first openly gay host of an American late-night talk show — has been spinning as many plates in the air as he can to shore up his reputation, with Andy admitting he is “waiting” for one wrong move that could cancel him from showbiz.

“People are just waiting to be outraged by every little thing!” he said.