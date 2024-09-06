1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton found herself in hot water after an incident that took place at Tennessee Safari Park in September 2024. The reality star was taken into custody on September 2 after officials responded to a call involving a zoo guest who was reportedly bitten by a camel.

“An employee at the safari park called 911 reporting that they needed an ambulance because someone had been bit by a camel,” public information officer Stephen Sutton explained in a statement.

Why Was Amy Slaton Arrested?

Amy was visiting the Tennessee Safari Park with her two young sons, Glenn and Gage, and a man named Brian Scott Lovvorn. She was reportedly bitten by a camel, which resulted in a 9-1-1 call.

“Upon arrival, deputies were immediately overtaken by suspicious odors coming from the guest’s vehicle,” the police department shared on via Facebook. Amy was “arrested on illegal possession of Schedule I, illegal possession of Schedule VI, and two counts of child endangerment.”

Despite being transported out of the zoo on a stretcher, Amy was placed under arrest and “booked into the Crockett County Jail.”

“The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.”

Celebrity Crossword 32 Crosswords Play now

Authorities discovered “what they believed to be mushrooms” and “what they believed to be marijuana” inside the family’s vehicle “in plain sight,” Sutton revealed.

Amy was released the following day on a $10,000 bond placed by brother Chris Combs.

Crockett County Sheriff’s Department/Facebook

Amy Slaton Appeared in Court

Amy and her pal Brian appeared at their court hearing on September 5 where the reality star pleaded not guilty to drug possession and child endangerment charges.

She is scheduled to appear back in Crockett County Court on November 7.

What Happened to Amy Slaton’s Children After Her Arrest?

While Amy shares custody of her two boys with her ex-husband Michael Halterman, Amy gets the boys “70 percent of the time, Michael gets ‘em 30.”

Michael originally requested 50/50 custody of the boys, but Amy fought back. “I was the chef, I was the cook, I was the nanny, I was everything in that house. He was the video game player,” she said. “I raise those kids. I made the bath waters. You don’t know how your f–king son likes his bath water, don’t play with me. There should be no reason why he needs extra days with the kids when he’s not even gonna take care of ‘em. It’s not you gonna be having the kids, it’s gonna be your mother.”

On the day of Amy’s arrest, however, the children were in her custody, prompting sister Tammy Slaton to pick up the kids, a source confirmed to People. “The source could not confirm whether Tammy picked up the children at the zoo or later in the afternoon at the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office,” the outlet reported.

It’s unclear if Amy and Michael’s custody agreement will be affected following her arrest.