Ines de Ramon’s Family: Details About Her Parents and Siblings

Ines de Ramon may have a track record for dating men in the spotlight, like ex-husband Paul Wesley and boyfriend Brad Pitt, but the jewelry guru likes to live her life behind the scenes.

Before turning her Instagram account private, Ines used to share childhood photos on the social media app, which, in turn, led fans to inquire about her background, including her relationship with her parents and family.

Who Are Ines de Ramon’s Parents?

Although Ines was raised in a lavish neighborhood in Lake Geneva, Switzerland, her parents reportedly hail from Madrid, Spain.

The family matriarchs’ names are unknown. However, her father worked in finance and her mother maintained the household, according to a report by SheKnows.

The Anita Ko vice president speaks multiple languages, including English, Spanish German, French and Italian. Ines listed herself as “native or bilingual” in English, Spanish and French – with a “professional working proficiency” in German and Italian, according to her LinkedIn.

Ines de Ramon’s Sibling

It has been reported that Ines has a sister and the women grew up in a Christian household.

Ines de Ramon Stayed Close to Her Family

Ines attended the University of Geneva in her hometown and graduated in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

Who Has Ines de Ramon Dated?

Ines first made headlines after she started dating her now ex-husband Paul. It’s unknown how they met or when they started dating, but the Vampire Diaries alum first shared photos with her via Instagram in July 2018, one month after they were spotted holding hands in public.

The pair secretly tied the knot in February 2019 and never confirmed their marriage. However, Paul’s Vampire Diaries costar Nina Dobrev referred to Ines as Paul’s “wife” during a June 2019 episode of the “Directionally Challenged” podcast.

Ines and Paul quietly separated in April 2022 after three years of marriage.

That November, Ines was photographed at a Bono concert on a double date with Brad, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. Ines and Brad steamrolled into their relationship and she was his plus one at the Babylon premiere the following month. However, they didn’t make a big spectacle of it, as she skipped the red carpet.

At the start of 2024, a source exclusively told In Touch that the pair started living together and started “discussing having a baby.”

“They are truly in love and spend all their time together,” the insider said at the time, revealing that they spend their time between France and the Fight Club actor’s $40 million “castle” in Carmel, California. “They’ve truly built a life together, and while they have no plans to get married — yet — Brad says it’s the easiest relationship he’s ever been in.”

Ines and the Hollywood star made their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival in September 2024 while celebrating the premiere of Wolfs, which stars Brad and George Clooney.

Brad looked chic in an all-black suit ensemble, while Ines showed off her amazing curves in an ethereal one-shoulder ruched gown.