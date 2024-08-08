Brad Pitt’s girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, is ready to confront Angelina Jolie in a desperate bid to play mediator and appeal for the couple to finally put an end to the fighting that’s tearing their lives apart, an insider exclusively reveals to In Touch.

“Ines is so sick and tired of hearing Brad complaining about Angelina and being stuck in this ugly divorce loop,” the insider says. “Sure, he’s officially divorced, but he’s just as entangled with Angelina as ever.”

Brad, 60, officially tied the knot with Angelina, 49, in August 2014, after first getting together following production on Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2005. The Salt actress already had one adopted child when they met, Maddox, and Brad accompanied her to Ethiopia to adopt Zahara.

The couple had their first child together, Shiloh, in May 2006. Angelina then adopted Pax in March 2007, a little more than a year before giving birth to twins Vivienne and Knox. Brad officially adopted the children as well, making their last names Jolie-Pitt.

Angelina filed for divorce in September 2016, citing irreconcilable differences and requesting custody of the children. The couple was declared legally single in April 2019 – but their divorce is still not finalized yet – and Brad was awarded joint custody of their kids in May 2021. However, the decision was overturned after Angelina appealed and the judge in the case was disqualified.

Now, the source is telling In Touch that Brad’s new girl, Ines, “is putting her foot down” over the back and forth between her man and his ex, Angelina.

Ines, 34, is “saying something needs to change if he wants to hold on to her. She wants them to be able to start their own life together and doesn’t feel they can do that until this war is settled,” the source explains.

“That’s why she’s now pushing for a meeting with Angelina so that she can talk to her woman to woman and ask her what it would take to let this go.”

Kym Illman/Getty Images

After the divorce, several of Brad’s children, as well as Angelina, bandied allegations about the Fight Club star, including accusations of alcoholism and abuse, as revealed in FBI documents. Brad has denied the previous allegations of abuse.

As reported, Brad has since strived for sobriety, maintaining a healthy, busy lifestyle with the help of his girlfriend. Still, even now that the A-lister is back to behaving, the divorcees have been attacking each other in court over a winery they co-owned.

“Ines obviously has her loyalty with Brad,” the source continues, “but she’s also savvy enough to know there are two sides to every story and she’s prepared to hear Angelina out and do her best to convince Brad to give her what she wants to end this war.”

Brad even sued Angelina over “damages” to the winery’s reputation in February 2022, alleging that the Maleficent actress neglected to receive his permission to sell her shares, despite their previous agreement neither would do so without the other’s approval.

“Brad is very much in love with Ines, he wants to make her happy and she’s prepared to use that to help push this settlement along,” the insider tells about Brad potentially ending the suit.

“She also wants to make sure Angelina knows that her kids are in good hands with her, that she’s got no motives other than to see everyone get along and be happy.”

Ines may have a long road to take attempting to mend relations within Brad’s family, but she believes she can reach out to Angelina and settle things down.

“She knows Angelina has a reputation as an ice queen but she genuinely admires a lot of the work she’s done and is hopeful that she can appeal to the better side of her.”