Bessy Gatto claimed she’s “broken” in a TikTok video posted shortly after her estranged husband, comedian Joe Gatto, announced he had decided to leave his longtime reality show, Impractical Jokers, and that the two were splitting up.

She used an intro from TikTok user brinakaymusic asking, “What’s that broken thing in your house that everyone just accepts and lives with?” While in the original video it was a broken light switch, Bessy cut to a video of herself cuddled up with one of her dogs and looking sad. She raised her hand to say that she was the “broken thing” in her house.

Bessy was makeup-free in the January 2, 2022, TikTok video and wore a hoodie over her head to hide her hair. She disabled the comments section of her post, so Bessy was unable to see the fan feedback about the sadness she was feeling over her situation.

Three days earlier, Joe announced to fans that he was departing Impractical Jokers after nine years with the truTV hidden camera program and that his eight-year marriage to Bessy was coming to an end.

“I just wanted to let you all know that I will no longer be involved with Impractical Jokers,” the former star of the show wrote via Instagram on December 31, 2021. “Due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away. Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now, I need to focus on being the best father and coparent to our two incredible kids.” The couple share a daughter Milana Francis, 6, and son Remington Joseph, 4.

The split came as a shock to fans, as 10 days prior on December 19, 2021, Joe posted an Instagram photo of Bessy cuddled up with the couple’s older rescue dogs and gushed, “Each day all the seniors get some serious quality time with the Momma of the pack. Such a big, beautiful heart on this wife of mine.”

As Bessy was at home and feeling “broken,” the day prior she shared a photo of herself and Joe in happier times with her 108,000 Instagram followers and broke the news that they were splitting.

“Hi everyone. With love and respect, we have decided to separate. Although we will no longer be a couple, we will always be a family to our beautiful kids and we look forward to co-parenting together. We ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate this new chapter together,” she wrote in the caption, adding, “And of course we will still continue to help animals and rescue dogs, which is something we are both passionate about!”