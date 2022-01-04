A whirlwind. Impractical Jokers star Brian “Q” Quinn shared a cryptic update just days after his costar and lifelong friend Joe Gatto announced he is quitting their TruTV comedy show after 10 years.

“Yes. Things have been a bit nuts,” Q, 45, tweeted on Monday, December 3, while announcing to his followers that there will not be new episodes of his “R & H Beer” radio show for the time being. “No chance to record a show this week. My apologies and will be back next month.”

Fans assumed that Q would be taking a hiatus from his radio show in the midst of Joe’s departure, and took his replies to share their messages of support.

“I bet! So sorry about Joe leaving but I know you guys will do great on your own. I love all of you!” one fan tweeted. Another wrote, “As devastated as I am about Joe I am always Team IP looking forward to seeing how you go forward from here [happy woman raising one hand emoji] [purple heart emoji] [peace symbol emoji].”

Viewers of the longrunning prank show, which premiered on TruTV in December 2021, were surprised when Joe, 45, announced he would be leaving the cast amid his split from wife Bessy Gatto.

“I just wanted to let you all know that I will no longer be involved with Impractical Jokers,” the Staten Island native wrote in a lengthy statement via Instagram on Friday, December 31. “Alongside my friends, I’ve devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and couldn’t be prouder of what has been accomplished. However, due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away. Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids.”

Joe added, “Outside of my family, my relationships with Murr, Q and Sal have been the most important in my life. I know they will continue to make the world laugh.”

Shortly after Joe’s announcement, Q and costars Sal Vulcano and James “Murr” Murray each took to their respective Instagram pages to share a joint statement. “Hi everyone, so here we are … After all these years together, we never imagined making Impractical Jokers without Joe,” the statement read. “While we are saddened to see him go, we want to keep making people laugh, keep our relationship with the Impractical Jokers fans going, and keep working with the members of our team that we consider family. With the support of our fans, we’ll get back to making a new chapter of Impractical Jokers in January. With love, Q, Sal and Murr.”