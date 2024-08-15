Just hours after it was reported that five people were arrested in connection to the death of actor Matthew Perry, the identities of all of the suspects were revealed on Thursday, August 15.

Jasveen Sangha, Kenneth Iwamasa, Dr. Salvador Plasencia, Dr. Mark Chavez and Eric Flemming were all arrested for their alleged involvement in Perry’s death after he died from the acute effects of the drug ketamine in October 2023.

According to an 18-count superseding indictment, North Hollywood resident Sangha, 41 – who is known as the Ketamine Queen – sold Perry’s assistant Iwamasa, 59, the ketamine, which ultimately led to the Friends actor’s death. Iwamasa injected Perry with the drug on the day he died. Meanwhile, Plasencia provided the syringe used to inject the ketamine. The doctor previously distributed ketamine to Perry and Iwamasa in the past, according to the indictment.

Meanwhile, Chavez, 54, is a physician based in California, agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine. He admitted to selling ketamine to Plasencia, which he diverted from his former clinic.

Drug dealer Fleming, 54, previously pleaded guilty on August 8 to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death. He also admitted to distributing the ketamine that killed Perry, according to the prosecutors.

“Each of the defendants played a key role in his death. They falsely prescribed, sold or injected the ketamine that caused Matthew Perry’s tragic death,” DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said during a press conference on August 15.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles police chief Dominic Choi promised that the suspects will get fair sentences for their alleged crimes. “These criminals will have meaningful sentences and be an example for anyone that is willing to risk or jeopardize distributing and supplying unlawful narcotics to anyone,” he said during the press conference. “You cannot get away with this regardless of your background or socioeconomic status. Breaking the law is breaking the law and you are dangerous and jeopardizing lives.”

After the arrests were made, Perry’s stepfather, Keith Morrison, issued a statement about the major development in the case.

“We were and still are heartbroken by Matthew’s death,” the family said in a joint statement. “But it has helped to know law enforcement has taken his case very seriously. We look forward to justice taking its course.”

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

An insider previously told In Touch that Keith, 77, was determined to have authorities find the people who supplied Matthew with ketamine before his death at the age of 54.

Celebrity Crossword 14 Crosswords Play now

“Keith has the contacts, the soft skills and decades of experience in dealing with local and national law enforcement to make a real difference in the investigation into Matthew’s death,” the source exclusively shared in late June. “Because Keith is involved, getting on the phone and calling people himself, the chances of there being real criminal consequences in this case have skyrocketed and Matthew’s whole family is leaning on Keith’s expertise as an investigator and, crucially, as somebody who can communicate with the authorities in a trusted, respectful manner.”