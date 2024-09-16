Matt and Kelly

Fans first met Matt McAdams and his mom, Kelly McAdams, on season 1 of I Love a Mama’s Boy in 2020. At the time, Matt was dating Kimberly Cobb, and his mother frequently inserted herself into the relationship. Matt and Kimberly got engaged but broke things off by the end of season 2. He later dated Brittany Taylor and Devon Hawley, but the relationships didn’t last.

Matt is single again in season 4, and Kelly is determined to help her son find a new woman. However, her approach to his dating life might raise some red flags. Matt teased to Access Hollywood on September 14, 2024, that Kelly even went on a few first dates with him.

“People are going to have to see the episode when it comes out and see how all that really came to be. So, it’s gonna be exciting,” he said.

When asked what kind of woman Kelly wanted her son to date, she told the outlet, “A girl that does not want to fight with me. I don’t want any competition.”

In a sneak peek at the new season shared by Us Weekly, Matt said in a confessional, “I think that deep down, my mom does want me to find the girl.” Meanwhile, Kelly teased that she was going to be different this time when it comes to her son’s love life.

“I’m determined to approach Matt’s love life differently,” she said. “From now on, it’s going to be the kinder, gentler, more forgiving Kelly.”