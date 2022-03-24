Who is Candy Montgomery and what is she doing now? See what the upcoming Hulu series Candy is based on.

The brutal murder in Texas of elementary school teacher Betty Gore made national headlines on June 13, 1980. She was found dead by her neighbors Lester Gaylord and Richard Parker. Her body was mutilated with 41 ax wounds, and the murder weapon was found inside her home.

Betty’s other neighbor and close friend, Candy, was arrested just two weeks later after evidence of fingerprints and footprints at the crime scene were analyzed. The two were family friends that went to the same church and had their kids play together. Candy soon started a year-long affair with Betty’s husband, Allan Gore. After her arrest, Candy was charged with murdering Betty, 29 at the time.

When the 30-year-old’s trial began in October 1980, she confessed to killing Betty in self-defense. Candy alleged that as a result of Betty learning about her affair with Alan, it was Betty who attempted to attack her with the murder weapon first.

Tina Rowden/Hulu

She further claimed that Betty lost control of the ax at one point and that’s when the two women began struggling with it. When the alleged struggle reached its peak, Candy claimed that Betty was still the aggressor, which is why Candy then struck her multiple times and ended up brutally killing her. Because of Candy’s self-defense pleas, she was eventually acquitted of all charges brought against her. After the trial was over, she left Texas and never returned.

The killer’s current whereabouts are somewhat unknown, although the Daily Mail claimed that she moved to Georgia and has since gotten divorced from her ex-husband, Pat Montgomery. Candy was also reportedly working as a mental health therapist for some time and now goes by her maiden name “Wheeler.”

Hulu

Candy will premiere on Hulu on May 9, with the series finale airing on May 13 as part of a collaborative project with HBO Max. Candy’s character is played by Jessica Biel.

HBO Max is also in the works of producing another series on Candy called Love & Death. The show will likely provide more insight into the backstory, with Elizabeth Olsen playing Candy and Lily Rabe playing the role of Betty.