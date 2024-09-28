Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds 'At the Top of Oscars' Wish List' (EXCL)

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have emerged as top choice to host next season’s Academy Awards, according to an insider, who exclusively tells In Touch they’ll earn a fortune in the process as organizers are ready to break the bank following a string of embarrassing snubs.

“Hugh and Ryan – as a team – are at the top of the Oscars’ wish list now that they’ve sealed their status as the two biggest movie stars of the year.”

The duo recently came off the press tour for their blockbuster movie, Deadpool & Wolverine, lighting up red carpets and creating a media frenzy wherever they went.

Their film is currently about to break into the top 20 highest grossing movies of all time, putting the already A-listers on another level.

Needless to say, while Hugh, 55, and Ryan, 47, have yet to confirm whether or not they’ll be hosting the Oscars, if they do sign on, the Academy will have to shell out a pretty penny for the hosts.

“They haven’t said no yet, but unlike Jimmy Kimmel, who personally took only a nominal, scale fee for hosting the show, Hugh and Ryan are major movie stars and will need to be paid for lending their star power to the show,” the source explains

More than just a big paycheck for Ryan is the opportunity to use the platform to continue the media blitz for his company, Maximum Effort Productions.

“What’s tantalizing to team Ryan is turning the Oscars into a multi-media advertising bonanza the same way he has done with the Deadpool franchise.”

The Deadpool star has been using the promo tour to tout his advertising savvy, as his company has taken the reins of the hugely successful ad campaign for the movie.

Getty

Without a doubt, both would smartly use the space to promote their non-Marvel films set to release in 2025 – Animal Friends for Ryan and The Death of Robin Hood for Hugh.

As moviegoers clearly can’t get enough of the duo, the Academy insider assures both actors will bring their A-game to the gig.

“Like Hugh, Ryan has serious singing and dancing chops and isn’t afraid to make a fool of himself for the sake of getting a laugh.”

“Of course, Hugh has all the experience he needs from his very well received job hosting the show five years ago, but doing it with Ryan can plug into a whole different vibe: bigger, wackier and edgier than his first time around.”

“The Academy has other, cheaper options, but Hugh and Ryan hosting would be global news and, the reality is, these guys don’t do anything for free.”

As the source notes, another potential host that won’t have the Academy reaching too deep into their pockets is comedian Nikki Glaser, who threw her hat into the ring, telling Deadline, “I think I can do it,” about the hosting gig in an interview published October 10.

Still, Hugh and Ryan’s star power would bring much-needed eyes to the event, which would justify their huge cost.

“If they eventually agree to do it, it’s going to come with a seven-figure payday!