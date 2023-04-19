All for it! Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval reacted to the news of his ex Ariana Madix being spotted kissing fitness coach Daniel Wai following their dramatic split.

“Yes! I love that,” the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner, 39, told a videographer in a video published by TMZ on Tuesday, April 18. When answering whether he wants Ariana, 37, to move on, Tom responded, “Yes, I do. I really do. … Yes, I’m really happy [for her].”

Just two days prior, Ariana was spotted making out with Daniel and even holding hands during the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. While neither the reality TV star nor the fitness guru have publicly addressed their relationship, Daniel included Ariana in several of his Instagram Stories from that evening. The duo was later spotted sharing another kiss after she dropped him off at LAX.

Apart from Ariana, the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman took a moment to slam some of his VPR costars for publicly ridiculing him over his cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss, which has been famously dubbed “Scandoval” by fans.

Shutterstock

“It’s ridiculous, man. The people that are perpetuating it the most are the, you know, the squad of it all,” Tom explained, agreeing that it’s mostly “all the girls involved” who continue to share their dissent over his breakup with Ariana.

Previously, In Touch confirmed on March 3 that Tom and Ariana split after nine years of dating because of his affair with Raquel, 28. Since then, new information and allegations have come to light about the Alien Presence actor and the former Miss Sonoma County, mostly being voiced by their fellow Bravo cast members. Lala Kent has been one of the most vocal regarding the drama.

During an April 12 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the “Give Them Lala” podcast host, 32, revealed that she had early suspicions about Tom and Raquel since August 2022.

”I think Raquel may be in love with him, but I don’t think he is in love with her because I think he is incapable of that type of emotion,” Lala noted.

As for the former pageant queen, her rep confirmed to In Touch that she recently chose to enter a rehabilitation facility to assist with her mental health treatment.

“Raquel and her family decided months before the relationship was discovered that she needed mental health treatment and ultimately deciding she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling,” Raquel’s rep said in a statement on April 14. “Raquel was scheduled to go in pre reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health.”