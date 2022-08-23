Written in partnership with Ascend Agency

Immigration is a topic that has become increasingly divisive in recent years. With the 2016 presidential election, it became even more so with the administration’s stance on building a wall and deporting immigrants who have lived and worked in the country for decades. Rhetoric from politicians and public leaders reduced immigration to a cold, hard-hearted issue with the potential to adversely impact countless lives in America.

Brad Bernstein is one man changing that narrative by bringing compassion back into an arena where it’s sorely needed. As a lawyer and champion for immigrants, he’s changing how people view immigrants in America, not as just undocumented or potential terrorists. Instead, he sees them as human beings who are part of American society and need to be shown compassion, understanding, and guidance through assimilating into American culture. Brad has made it his life’s work to help people who are discriminated against and disenfranchised by the current immigration system.

In a career spanning over two decades, Bernstein has helped more than 100,000 clients with every kind of immigration problem imaginable and helped many of them change their lives for the better. He has helped clients obtain green cards for themselves and their families and provided essential assistance to those receiving their US citizenship while preventing deportations. As legal counsel, Bernstein has counseled large and small corporations to secure temporary and permanent work visas for their specialized employees and intracompany transferees. He also provided these organizations with invaluable counsel on immigration document compliance and best practices.

Although he has achieved much success in his field, immigration law was not even on Bernstein’s radar when he started his career. After graduating from Brooklyn Law School with honors, he started his career intending to become a civil trial attorney. He started his civil practice within the confines of the Law Offices of Harry Spar, his 82-year-old grandfather’s solo immigration practice. But within weeks, a health emergency required Bernstein to take over and manage his grandfather’s immigration cases. Shortly after, Bernstein found a genuine passion for helping immigrants make better lives for themselves and achieve their American dream.

Outside the courtroom, Bernstein’s commitment to immigrant families shines through in his pro bono consultations and interactive videos that encourage people to see immigrants as human beings instead of faceless statistics or problems. His professionally produced award-winning two-hour digital broadcast, Brad Show Live, broadcasts on Facebook and YouTube Monday through Thursday at 6:00 p.m. EST. It provides a refreshing approach where Bernstein tackles some of the most challenging aspects of immigration with humor, empathy, and insightfulness. The discussions center on the nuances of integrating into the American lifestyle and profile immigrants and refugees who defy negative media images.

Brad Show Live is also a refuge for many underserved people who could not typically access legal assistance. Many people call into the show riddled with anxiety and fear about solving their immigration issues. Bernstein listens keenly and then provides effective legal counsel that educates, helps, and empowers the listeners to take the next step. “It’s incredibly fulfilling to know that I’ve made an impact on someone’s life,” Bernstein shares. “To know I’m making a difference makes the challenges worth it.”