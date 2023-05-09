Sasha Belair is unstoppable. The singer, blogger, writer, and marketer has achieved enough accomplishments for a lifetime, and she’s not yet thirty. The self-programming and meditation app she created— AB.MONEY— has more than 200,000 current users, she consistently tops music charts, and she runs an Instagram blog with more than half a million followers. Always on the go— whether she’s catching an international flight for a business meeting or traveling to a music video shoot location— Belair never seems to be tired or overwhelmed.

Indeed, Belair manages her creative and entrepreneurial careers seamlessly and without stress. She explained to us how she accomplishes it all with the help of a routine rooted in health and wellness.

Prioritized in Belair’s daily routine are practices that encourage her to keep a positive, ambitious, and grateful mindset. She recommends journaling in a gratitude diary every day. “The thing is, saying ‘I’m thankful’ to this world is like saying ‘I’m ready to get more of this,” explains Sasha. “We often feel like nothing changes in life, but we just need to refocus our attention.” Specifically, Belair enjoys daily writing out ten things that she’s grateful for. These can range from a chance to get drinks with a good friend to the smile of a stranger. From a delicious post-workout smoothie to a successful contract. “This powerful practice helps you appreciate life, notice the good, and therefore multiply it. Only grateful people achieve everything they want,” she explained.

Sasha also recommends staying focused by listening to affirmative songs. Rather than listening to songs about broken hearts or breakups, the successful singer and app creator only listens to music that emphasizes strength and success. Titanium by David Guetta ft. Sia, Survivor by Destiny’s Child, Flawless by Beyoncé, and Roar by Katy Perry are all on her playlist. She strives to ensure that her own music conveys a similar message. Simply go to YouTube to watch the new music video for her single Bentley, and you’ll hear the line “If you like it, go for it”. The popular video is inspiring a great audience, reaching over a million views only one month after its release.

In addition to practicing everyday gratitude, Belair shared that she prioritizes her health and mindset by using red light therapy. A popular biohacking method gaining momentum right now in Los Angeles— Kylie Jenner even had a red light therapy bed brought into her house— red light therapy is known for regenerating cells and triggering blood flow. Sasha enjoys the practice because of how it positively and tangibly affects her work: “Literally, in 15-20 minutes I get a relaxation like after an 8-hour quality sleep. Perfect for busy city dwellers. But most importantly, I get the best business ideas during the process,” she said.

Lastly, the practice that Belair has found most transformative: meditation. To Sasha Belair, meditation is not only a way to relax and calm racing thoughts. She sees meditation as the process through which she redirects her attention to the world’s abundance and, as a result, attracts cash flow into her life. Belair found meditation so helpful in her career that she created AB.MONEY, which seeks to teach others the methods she uses daily. You can download the app for free to see its effectiveness for yourself.