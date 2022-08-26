Written in partnership with Digital Nod

Nearly all big businesses today had humble beginnings. And it’s in their stories, challenges, struggles, and progress, that we see the true grit and spirit of an entrepreneur. The Journey of Redouan El Hamdi, a 33 year old entrepreneur exemplifies this exact idea of how modest beginnings can cause no hindrance from achieving great goals.

Today’s entrepreneurial environment is bustling with individuals trying out novel ideas, improving upon tried-and-true methods, and much more. But very few business owners have mastered the skill of trying their hand at several projects and sticking with the ones that work. Redouane El Hamdi is one of them who, since the outset, had been aware that his path was distinct from the others. After serving as an international business consultant for a number of multinational corporations, El Hamdi began his career in business and entrepreneurship.

“I worked for a number of businesses before realizing that in order to provide people something beneficial, I had to forge my own path. I adore giving my customers a lot of value and I’m passionate about delivering high-quality goods and services. Additionally, my team and I work hard to think creatively and find solutions to any issues we or our clients encounter.” states Redouan El Hamdi

“It’s difficult to spot Redouan El Hamdi without a smile. Almost every sentence of his ends with a laugh, his words ooze passion, energy, and positivity amongst us all. He currently serves as the director of the male cosmetics company Barbiero and the digital marketing company More-keting. Despite the fact that he is well-off and his business enterprises are all known to be profitable, his interactions with each of his employees are a reflection of his wonderful personality.” remarks an employee working at Barbiero.

His team today includes a number of employees known for their professionalism. “Challenges excite me,” says Hamdi. “And I want to build things. Ten to twenty years down the line, you will still see me building something.” Although he acknowledges that competition has grown, he also emphasizes how this has helped the market grow. He says, “When the market dynamics keep changing, innovation is the key to survival.” He believes that his dedication to provide the best possible service to the customer, ability to manage his time effectively, and never-say-die attitude have enabled him to retain control of the situation despite hardships.

About More-keting

Since its inception, More-keting is credited with several successful campaigns, in over 50+ unique industry categories, and generated hugely in sales for its clients. With a team of young, creative and motivated people, More-keting’s digital marketing and brand building services offer affordable, easy-to-use & feature-rich services for business to drive specific results for each vertical.

About Barbiero

The Barbiero is not just another standard barbershop. It is a perfect setting for reflection, rest, and enjoyable discussion, a true setting for true men. At Barbiero you can also shop from an exclusive range of grooming products designed just for men. Founded in 2017, BARBIERO opened its doors in Münster and Dortmund with the goal of providing a relaxing environment for real gentlemen.