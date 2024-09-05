The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives are known for giving their TikTok followers intimate looks into their unconventional way of life — but for a hefty price. The women earn substantial incomes from their work as social media influencers.

How Much Do ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Stars Make on TikTok?

Like most social media influencers, income can vary depending on various factors.

“Each year is different. You could get a really big brand deal like, ‘Hey, we want to have like a six-month contract with you,’ and then next year you don’t get it at all,” Whitney Leavitt told E! News in an interview published in August 2024. “It varies drastically.”

Whitney opened up about one of many major paydays she received over the years and revealed she took home $20,000 to promote a sex toy brand online.

“We both have gotten one — we can’t say what it was — but we’ve gotten a deal that was $75,000 [for] one year,” costar Mayci Neeley added. “Each industry varies. Some pay more than the others.”

According to Whitney, the money earned varies “depending on what [each influencer’s] specialty is,” whether it be health, beauty or parenting.

Disney/Pamela Littky

Mayci and Whitney are nearing 4 million combined followers on TikTok, where they shared their experiences as young Mormon families in Utah.

Who Are ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Stars?

Whitney and Mayci, along with costars Taylor Frankie Paul, Demi Engemann, Jennifer Affleck, Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Taylor and Mikayla Matthews, are the stars of Hulu’s docuseries The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

The women are known for going viral in 2022 and sharing their lives on the “#MomTok” side of TikTok. However, things got complicated when Taylor alleged the group was involved in “soft swinging,” which seemingly contradicted the beliefs associated with the Mormon religion.

Although none of the wives confirmed Taylor’s claims, the scandal has seemingly had a positive effect on some of the women’s influencer incomes.

“If anything it just gave us more publicity to be honest with you,” Whitney told the outlet. “I think if we were involved specifically — Mayci and I — it would have been different. We weren’t, so we just took the clout from it.”

However, it has had drawbacks when it comes to their public perception.

“It’s kind of a mix though,” Mayci explained. “I threw an event for my business launch that I did on the show and I had a couple of vendors that almost pulled out because they’re like, ‘Wait, are you in that swinging stuff?’ So, I think reputation-wise [we] took a little bit of a hit, but income-wise I don’t think it really affected us too much.”

Meanwhile, Mikayla revealed that her participation in the docuseries caused her husband, Jace Terry, to lose his job. She shared the news via Instagram Stories and explained that he “got fired because of the show.”

To complicate things further, Jace worked for a food truck named Waffle Love, which appeared to be founded and owned by his brother. However, Mikayla did not provide any additional details about the circumstances surrounding her husband’s termination.