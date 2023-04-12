Written in partnership with Ascend Agency

Starting social media from the ground up and building an online presence can be a daunting task. It requires consistency, creativity, and a willingness to put oneself out there. However, monetizing that presence can be equally challenging even after building a following. Thankfully, Meg Reily, a 27-year-old Texas-based lifestyle content creator and social media coach, is here to help. Continue reading to discover Reily’s top strategies for growing a social media presence and her insights into what it takes to succeed in the ever-evolving social media world.

As an innovative social media whiz, Reily has overcome the typical challenges of growing a strong online presence. She has built a loyal audience of over 4 million people across all her social media platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook. Her content is positive and empowering, inspiring her audience to live their best life. She also helps aspiring creators learn how to monetize their online presence, land paid brand deals, and build a trustworthy business of influence.

Reily first joined TikTok in 2020 as a way to keep herself entertained during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, she never imagined it would lead her to leave her corporate marketing job and become a full-time content creator. “I always had a passion for creating content and inspiring others. So, when I saw how much I could impact people on social media, I knew I wanted to do it full-time,” says Reily.

According to Reily, building a brand on social media requires consistency, activity, and engagement. She stresses the importance of responding to her audience’s comments, questions, and DMs and collaborating with other creators that have content similar to your niche. It’s crucial to maintain frequent activity on all of your social media profiles several times a day. “You have to post regularly and engage with your audience to keep them coming back,” Reily says.

Recalling her most significant challenges Reily has encountered as a full-time content creator, Reily says that among them are standing out from other creators, setting her rates, and identifying which outreach emails/DMs were legit and which were scams.

She advises aspiring creators to “find a way to stand out from the competition by being authentic and building trust with your audience. Set fair rates and be aware of scams.”

As for networking, Reily claims that this is the secret to thriving in the world of social media. Research to discover successful tactics and content for creators with content or a niche similar to yours. Following and collaborating with other creators can be effective as it allows both audiences to see what resonates with them.

Looking to the future, Reily hopes to continue growing her online presence and social media coaching business. In addition, she plans to launch virtual social media courses for aspiring content creators and offers free 1:1 coaching call consultations on various topics related to social media. “I want to empower others to achieve their dreams by teaching them the strategies that helped me grow my own social media presence,” she says.

Meg Reily’s success on social media is the result of her consistency, engagement, and authenticity. Her tips and strategies can help anyone looking to grow their online presence. Reily’s mastery of the social media craft is proof that anything is attainable with hard work and a belief in oneself.