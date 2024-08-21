How Many Times Has Jennifer Lopez Been Married? Her Marriages

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on August 20, 2024, but this wasn’t her first rodeo. The “Let’s Get Loud” singer has walked down the aisle in the past, and people are curious to know how many times she’s been married.

How Many Times Has Jennifer Lopez Been Married?

J. Lo has been married four different times. Her first marriage was to Ojani Noa, followed by marriages to Cris Judd, Marc Anthony and Ben Affleck. Additionally, she was previously engaged to Alex Rodriguez and rumored to have been engaged to late ex-boyfriend David Cruz.

Jennifer Lopez Married Ojani Noa in 1997

Ojani and the Hustlers star met while he was working as a waiter in a restaurant in Miami. The couple’s marriage only lasted 11 months before Jennifer filed for divorce in January 1998.

While they ended their relationship on friendly terms, things have since gone downhill. In 2004, Ojani sued J. Lo with “employment claims” from his time working at one of her restaurants, according to The Hollywood Reporter. They came to a settlement the following year. In 2010, Ojani’s business partner sued the Marry Me actress for $10 million and claimed she was interfering with a film about Ojani’s relationship with Jennifer. The case was dismissed in 2012.

Jennifer Lopez Married Cris Judd in 2001

J. Lo met Cris when he was hired as one of her backup dancers in her music video for “Love Don’t Cost a Thing.” The pair tied the knot on September 29, 2001, but it didn’t take long before Jennifer and Cris called it quits. They separated less than a year later in July 2002, and their divorce was finalized in January 2003.

The “Jenny From the Block” artist has spoken about her relationship with Cris in the past and said that “marriage is not just about love.”

“I loved Cris, still love him, he’s one of the best people,” Jennifer told Vibe, per People. “This wasn’t an easy thing to walk away from, but we didn’t have what it takes to make a marriage work.”

Jennifer Lopez’s Longest Marriage Was to Marc Anthony

Shortly after Jennifer’s first whirlwind relationship with Ben in the early 2000s, the Maid in Manhattan star tied the knot with Marc Anthony in June 2004. Almost two years later, Jennifer gave birth to twins Max and Emme.

While most people thought J. Lo had found the one in Marc, the pair revealed their split in July 2011.

“I hung in there for seven years. I knew very quickly that it wasn’t the right thing,” Jennifer told W magazine in April 2016, per Us Weekly. “When my marriage ended, it was not easy to find forgiveness. It wasn’t the dream that I had hoped for, and it would have been easier to fan the flames of resentment, disappointment and anger. But Marc is the father of my children, and that’s never going away. So I have to work to make things right. And that is, by far, the hardest work I do.”

Jennifer Lopez Married Ben Affleck in 2022

When photos of Ben and J. Lo surfaced in the spring of 2021, fans of Bennifer rejoiced. The It Couple of the early aughts was back! They wed in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas the following year on July 16, 2022. They held a bigger celebration the following month.

However, it wasn’t meant to be and In Touch exclusively reported that the couple was headed for divorce in May 2024. After spending the summer on opposite coasts and skipping one another’s birthday parties, Jennifer finally filed for divorce on August 20, 2024.