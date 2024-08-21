How Many Times Has Ben Affleck Been Married? His Marriages

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August 2024, 3 months after In Touch exclusively reported that their marriage was on the rocks. The news of their split had fans wondering how many times Ben has been married.

How Many Times Has Ben Affleck Been Married?

Ben has officially tied the knot two separate times. He was first married to Jennifer Garner in 2005, followed by Jennifer Lopez in 2022. The Argo star was also previously engaged to J. Lo in the early 2000s before they split. It wasn’t until 2021 when they rekindled their romance and Ben proposed for a second time in 2022.

Ben Affleck Married Jennifer Garner in 2005

Jennifer and Ben first met on the set of the World War II drama Pearl Harbor in 2001. At the time, Jen was married to her Felicity costar Scott Foley. Ben and Jennifer went on to film the superhero film Daredevil together in 2003, but the pair didn’t confirm they were in a relationship until October 2004.

Six months later, Ben popped the question in April 2005 and two months after that, they had officially tied the knot. Over the next few years, Ben and the 13 Going on 30 star welcomed three children, Violet, Finn and Samuel. After 10 years of marriage, the couple announced they had broken up in June 2015. Their divorce was finalized in October 2018, but Jen and the Good Will Hunting star have remained on good terms. In 2018, Ben opened up about his relationship with Jennifer.

“The biggest regret of my life is this divorce [from Jennifer],” Ben told The New York Times. “Shame is really toxic. There is no positive byproduct of shame. It’s just stewing in a toxic, hideous feeling of low self-worth and self-loathing.”

Ben Affleck Married Jennifer Lopez in 2022

J. Lo and Ben first connected after meeting on the set of Gigli. It didn’t take long before the Armageddon star and the “Let’s Get Real” singer felt sparks. Ben proposed in November 2002, shortly after Jen finalized her divorce from her second husband, Cris Judd. Bennifer was the It Couple of the early aughts so fans were disappointed when they ultimately called off their engagement in January 2004.

Fast forward to 2021, and Bennifer was back on. Photos of the couple enjoying time together surfaced online in April 2021. One year later, the Hustlers actress announced her engagement to Ben. They wed in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022 and the following month had a larger ceremony to celebrate with friends and family.

Jennifer Lopez Filed to Divorce Ben Affleck in 2024

In Touch exclusively reported that the couple’s relationship had hit the rocks in May 2024 when a source revealed that Ben had moved out of their marital home.

The Maid in Manhattan star and Ben spent the summer of 2024 on opposite coasts with Jen staying in New York while Ben spent the months in Los Angeles. The two raised eyebrows when neither mentioned the other’s birthday on social media. Two years after she walked down the aisle, Jennifer filed for divorce from the Gone Girl actor on August 20, 2024.