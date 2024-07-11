How Many Kids Does Ozzy Osbourne Have Children Guide

Fans know Ozzy Osbourne as a former wild man rock star, but he’s also a doting dad. The former Black Sabbath lead singer is a father six times over, as most fans aren’t aware he has such a large family.

Ozzy Osbourne Has Three Children From His First Marriage

The Prince of Darkness married his first wife Thelma Riley in 1971. They share two biological children and Ozzy adopted Elliot Kingsley, Thelma’s son from a previous relationship.

The former couple welcomed son Louis Osbourne in 1975, and daughter Jessica was born in November 1979. Ozzy and Thelma divorced in 1982.

Louis was featured in several cameos on Ozzy’s MTV reality series, The Osbournes. He’s worked in acting, music and as a DJ, mostly in the United Kingdom.

Jessica has also tried her hand at acting, mainly in theater. She was seen in 2015 episodes of AMC’s Better Call Saul and The CW’s The Messengers.

Eddie Sanderson/Getty Images

Who Is Ozzy Osbourne’s Daughter Aimee Osbourne?

Ozzy wed Sharon Osbourne on July 4, 1982, and welcomed their first child, daughter Aimee, on September 2, 1983, in London.

When the family began their MTV reality show in 2002, Aimee didn’t want to be a part of it. She wasn’t featured on the series and moved out of the family home at 16 years old so as not to be filmed.

“She felt too that she didn’t want to grow up on camera. She hated the idea — it was appalling to her. And so she left at 16 and I regret every day that she did,” Sharon revealed during a 2018 episode of The Talk. “It broke my heart when she moved.”

“For me, I had grown up around having a pretty well-known dad anyway, and … I always really valued my privacy within that family,” Aimee explained during a 2020 interview on New York’s Q1043 radio station.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

“And for me personally, and for who I am, you know, as far as morally and also just to give myself a chance to actually develop into a human being as opposed to just being remembered for being a teenager, it didn’t really line up with what I saw my future as,” she continued. “It definitely worked great for the rest of my family, but for me, and who I am, I just knew it was never something that I would have been able to consider realistically.”

Aimee followed in her father’s footsteps, releasing music under her initials, ARO. She released her first single, “Raining Gold,” in 2015. While the singer has only performed three live shows, which took place in 2015 and 2016, Aimee has released music videos and found other ways of getting her synth-pop style to her fans.

Along with her younger brother Jack, Aimee has a production company, Osbourne Media. The siblings are working on a feature film about their parents’ love story.

Who Is Ozzy Osbourne’s Daughter Kelly Osbourne?

Fans got to know Kelly on The Osbournes, as the sharp-tongued teen made her must-watch TV. She’s the middle child of Ozzy and Sharon’s three kids, as she was born in October 1984.

After her initial reality TV success, Kelly parlayed it into continued fame in numerous ways. She dabbled in acting in such films as Austin Powers: Goldmember, So Undercover and the TV series Life as We Know It.

Kelly worked as a panelist on E!’s Fashion Police from 2010 through 2015, and competed on season 9 of Dancing With the Stars. She’s appeared on numerous TV shows, including serving as a guest judge on Project Runway, RuPaul’s Drag Race and Australia’s Next Top Model.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The “Crazy Train” singer’s daughter was able to showcase her own vocal talents, as Kelly competed on season 2 of Fox’s The Masked Singer in a ladybug costume.

Sadly, Kelly has never been close with her older sister Aimee. “We don’t talk. We’re just really different. She doesn’t understand me, and I don’t understand her,” she explained during a 2021 appearance on Dax Shepard‘s “Armchair Expert” podcast.

Who Is Ozzy Osbourne’s Son Jack Osbourne?

Jack was born on November 8, 1985, and is the youngest of Ozzy’s children. He was featured on The Osbournes and went on to star in his own reality show, Jack Osbourne: Adrenaline Junkie, starting in 2005. The show ran for four seasons and saw him rock climb Yosemite National Park’s famed El Capitan and undergo intense Muay Thai training in Thailand.

The Fright Club star has gone on to have a successful career as a reality star and producer, with such projects as the TV road-trip series Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour and Jack Osbourne’s Haunted Homecoming.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

At the age of 26, Jack was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. He’s said he has a “mild form” of the autoimmune disease, and was able to compete on the season 1 of the Fox reality show Special Forces: World’s Toughest in 2023.

“The MS didn’t really present any issues during Special Forces. It was not a problem,” Jack told The Messenger at the time. “Most days I kind of forget — it’s even a positive part of my life, to be honest with you. I know it’s not the case for everyone, but I just kind of count my blessings.”