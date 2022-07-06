Written in partnership with Ascend Agency

There has been a shift in demand for self-grooming products across the world in recent years. The reason is that these products help people feel more confident about themselves. Age, medical conditions like alopecia, cancer, hair loss, and even heat damage often lead to bald patches and hair thinning. Extreme hair loss not only harms physical appearance but sometimes takes a toll on mental health as well. This is where hair products like hair extensions, wigs, etc. are helping people regain confidence. Kendra’s Boutique is a renowned name in this industry across the U.S. The brand is often a preferred pick for top influencers, artists, and rappers.

Kendra’s Boutique started its journey in 2012 as a small company. Founded by a black woman, Kendra Cooksey, the brand never failed to meet the demands of the clients who were struggling with poor hair conditions. Kendra Cooksey has always been passionate about hair, so when she decided to convert it into a business, she prioritized quality. This eventually escalated her brand to the top as the best quality products sold themselves without any promotion and branding.

Kendra Cooksey created the venture with the goal of helping people look and feel beautiful. She wanted to help people going through treatments without sacrificing their self-image. To stay true to her vision, Kendra’s Boutique offers 100 percent original Brazilian hair in the form of wigs, extensions, and bundles. The hair is generally offered in black but can be dyed to a preferred hue for customized orders. To make the products more affordable, Kendra’s Boutique offers exciting monthly deals of three bundles in a package.

Since its inception, Kendra’s Boutique has been an online company because the brand wants to reach people beyond geographical borders. Besides delivering across all the states in the U.S., Kendra’s Boutique products have reached 193 countries around the world. world. Fast delivery and customization to perfection are other factors that accelerated the brand’s growth besides quality. From a small company, Kendra’s Boutique has now grown to a team of 25 employees processing orders in the warehouse. To ensure prompt delivery, all products are shipped from a separate warehouse facility.

Starting with Black Chyna in 2013, Kendra’s Boutique has worked with several celebrities like Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Kylie Jenner, Alabama Barker, Marlo Hampton, Summer Walker, SZA, Sukihanna, Clermont Twins, Latto, Ashanti, and Emily B, to name a few. The brand has been featured in numerous media outlets such as Bravo TV, Hello Beautiful, Essence, Yahoo, Pop Sugar, Hype Hair, US Magazine, Black Washed and more. Many influencers and music artists have also tagged this brand in their social media posts that feature them wearing Kendra’s products.

So far, Kendra’s Boutique has managed to grow its revenue by 30 to 50 percent every year. Even so, the brand has not stopped innovating new products in order to provide clients with something unique. All Kendra’s Boutique products specialize in giving a natural look to the person wearing them. The next move for Kendra’s Boutique is to become a trusted name in the hair industry globally. Kendra Cooksey wants to see this brand grow into the biggest hair company ever owned by a black woman.