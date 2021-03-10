Jennifer Garner revealed how she embraced her post-baby body after welcoming kids Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with ex Ben Affleck.

“There are some incredible women whose bodies just, no matter how many babies they have they bounce right back to that slim-hipped, no stomach,” the Yes Day actress, 48, said during her March 9 appearance on the “Happy Mum Happy Baby” podcast, noting she is adamant about not comparing herself to others.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

“I mean it’s incredible, I have so many girlfriends who have that physique and I’m so happy for them. I am not one of them, that is not my gig,” the award-winning performer shared. Jennifer said she learned to become very confident in her own skin over the years, adding, “I am not one of [those women], I can work really hard, and I can be really fit, and I will still look like a woman who’s had three babies and I always will.”

Despite accepting her body as it is, Jennifer still doesnt enjoy the intermittent pregnancy rumors she frequently faces. In a 2014 interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jennifer was happy to set the record straight about the swirling pregnancy rumors. “So, I just thought I might as well address it and Ellen was so sweet to let me,” she recalled of the interview. “But I just felt like we might as well? I mean every week, is she? Is she pregnant? Is she? It’s still happening, I’m 48 and I’m single.”

Jennifer later brought up Kate Middleton to host Giovanna Fletcher, giving the Duchess of Cambridge kudos for stepping out in public after giving birth. “[She] walked out of the hospital and didn’t hide the fact that she looked like a woman just a few hours postpartum, I mean,” the mom of three continued. “I remember someone visiting me the day I’d had my first [child], and he didn’t know and he’s a dear friend, but he looked at me and said, is there another one in there? Luckily, I have a sense of humor and so, I laughed, but I remembered it … you know? I remembered it.”

David Fisher/Shutterstock

The Texas native will soon be appearing in her highly anticipated new film, Yes Day, about parents who decide to give their kids 24 hours to make the rules.

When she isn’t busy on set, Jennifer loves to spend quality time with her children, whom she coparents with her ex Ben, 48. In August 2020, In Touch confirmed she and her latest former flame, John Miller, called it quits after two years of dating.

It looks like she is enjoying the single life with her family!