Shock jock Howard Stern apologized to former Today cohost Kathie Lee Gifford for his vile verbal attacks — ending a decades-long feud.

Onetime TV sweetheart Kathie Lee, 70, recalls her “surprise” when the radio rabble-rouser left her a remorseful voicemail.

“I listened to it. I said to my kids at the table, ‘Well, pigs have now officially flown,'” says Kathie Lee.

After the singer was booed in 1995 while performing the national anthem at the Super Bowl, she eventually learned Howard had told his fans to heckle her.

But the devoted Christian explains, “I’m not allowed to hate anybody that hates me. Once you start praying for people, you can’t hate them.”

Yet Howard, 70, continued to bash the daytime darling, whom he’d long mocked for having a “holier-than-thou attitude!”

However, his frosty feelings began to thaw in 2012 when he appeared on the Today show alongside cohosts Kathie Lee and Hoda Kotb to promote his judging stint on America’s Got Talent — and the target of his tantrums wished him well.

Afterward, the ex-anchor says, the disc jockey made his mea culpa. But she told him, “I forgave you 30 years ago, and I’ve been praying for you every day since!”