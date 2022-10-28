During our daily life, we meet people that fortunately stay in our lives and others that pass us by and whom we never see again. Sometimes, brief acquaintances become a regular part of our routine; they make an impact, seamlessly connect the dots for us and let us know what’s important. Building valuable relationships and partnerships is essential for any business to thrive.

Whether your business is still in its early stages or already blooming, you need to have a constant relationship with your clients. Hayes Thomas, Founder and CEO, HCT Concierge, one the fastest-growing luxury companies in the United Kingdom, shares his thoughts on relationships in business and how his multinational concierge business took off from a relationship he once had with a client.

When it comes to pleasing his guests, Hayes and his team are second to none. Being in the luxury and lifestyle space can be demanding, and most times, your clients are on edge. Luxury is one thing the concierge business is all about. People want the easiest way out and, as such, would go through any means and expense to get it sorted out.

Hayes’ early career started playing one of his country’s favorite pastimes, football. He was a talented defender for Romford Football Club in 2014. He left football shortly after due to a leg injury. His love of teamwork, meeting new people, and the friends he built through his career showed him that relationships are important in daily life and the sporting world. When he retired from the sport seven years later, he founded HCT Concierge.

The small-scale business that started with less than ten staff is now a multinational business with an upcoming franchise in technology and the fintech space.

Hayes said building relationships was vital when asked about his secret to achieving such a vast audience. There was no magic trick to it. A great relationship with friends brought him the recognition and confidence he needed to branch out; since then, he hasn’t looked back.

The headquarters is located in London. His other branches operate in the US, UK, Canada, and the Middle East. If there is one thing he prides himself in, it’s client retention. He knows how to keep them coming back by maintaining a solid relationship. This approach has led to many referrals and helped him build trust on his path.

“The consumer space is challenging and can be difficult for some people. The key is understanding and trying to interpret why people see things differently. If a client says this is black, you must agree that it is black even though it’s red. You can’t ruin a relationship by a penchant for disagreement.”

Everyone has something to offer in the concierge space, but what differentiates the experts from the amateurs doesn’t involve knowing how to solve a difficult task but knowing the essentials of building a thriving business relationship. It is all about how you treat people, he says.

One of the essentials he recommends is being open-minded. “Restricting your mind to be open and collective to people’s reactions is an underrated goldmine. In the luxury business, people want comfort. They want to be right even though they’re wrong. You never know the myriad of wants one person could ever need if you don’t ask and offer suggestions. “Your clients are your most vital asset to thrive in the luxury business.”

Seven years ago, HCT Concierge was a mere dream. It was still on the drawing board. Sure, Hayes had a projective plan to scale his business, but he didn’t know how to implement it. Not until he found a resourceful gold mine in bonding with his clients.

One thing HCT never is, is intrusive when making such relationships. They respect the client’s space. They understand that the client is only in their territory for a service they render. Once that transaction is complete, they leave and return, depending on the quality of service.

HCT Concierge has welcomed high-profile individuals worldwide, including celebrities, artists, and public figures.

With their ever-busy schedules, HCT’s hospitality keeps its clients returning to luxurious spaces to relax, unwind, and dine away from the stresses of daily life. Hayes works hard to keep his guests updated on the latest happenings in his company.

New or returning, famous or not, HCT Concierge is a family and welcomes everyone.

For Hayes, forming cordial relationships with his clients is inherent. He never forced it, and it doesn’t feel forced on his clients.

It is the difference that HCT Concierge brings to the table. One stop, and you’re keen to keep returning for life. One takeaway Hayes wants prospective luxury CEOs to know is never to relinquish a chance to bond. Just like his business, he treats his clients with the utmost respect.

Conclusion

Hayes has been running his business for seven years and hasn’t looked back since he quit professional football. From high-profile guests to individuals seeking to take some air from the bustle of life, his open arms are welcome to everyone.

His relationship-building skill contributes to his dominance in the luxury sector. Since incorporating this critical concept into his business model, he realizes his dreams of expanding his businesses into different realms have no limits.

