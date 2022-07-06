Written in partnership with Ascend Agency

With billions of users and over 50 million creators from around the world, YouTube boasts of being the second-largest social media platform globally. This fastest-growing site has motivated many to become creators, but only a few have managed to survive the competition to stand out. Many creators have dedicated years and even decades figuring out the complex YouTube algorithm that helped them earn millions of views and subscribers. For some creators like Harry Carlisle, with a good knowledge of technology and Data Analysis, success came in just a few months.

Starting a channel from scratch, Harry Carlisle scaled it up to over 172K subscribers in only 8 months. After this commendable success as a creator, Carlisle thought of sharing his strategy with other creators to help them achieve the kind of success they deserve. Today, he is a sought-after Retention Director and Analyst on YouTube helping creators hit new milestones in both views and subscribers. He is one of the brains behind the viral YouTube creator, Matthew Beem. Carlisle guided Matthew Beem to grow his subscribers from 100K to over 1.4 Million in 5 months. Currently, Matthew Beem averages over 1 million views a video.

Harry Carlisle started his career as an Application Analyst in an IT firm. After obtaining a Bachelor of Science (Hons) degree, it was obvious that Carlisle would land a well-paying corporate job. However, he realized quite early that a 9-to-5 job was not his cup of tea because his interest lay elsewhere. Throughout his university education and his early career, Carlisle also worked as a creator on YouTube. So when he decided to quit his job to become a full-time content creator, he already had 7 years of experience on the platform to support his new career.

Being an Application Analyst proved to be an added advantage for Carlisle. It took him only months to understand how YouTube works. Also, his passion for creative writing and script writing further fueled his growth as a creator. Within a few months, his personal channel blew up with videos that went viral almost overnight. He soon reached a staggering subscriber base and the numbers were climbing every month. That’s when Carlisle decided to leverage his knowledge and experience to help other creators accomplish their dreams.

According to Harry Carlisle, YouTube is all about learning, being consistent and telling unique stories. A creator can only stand out if he represents himself through his content. A story is not just a video, it should weave emotions that connect to people or add value to their lives. With this perspective as a creator, Carlisle is helping hundreds of creators become as successful on YouTube as they want. Whether it is about hitting more views, creating better stories, increasing retention, or just being on the ground and directing, Carlisle has mastered killer strategies for all.

As more and more creators are seeking Harry Carlisle’s guidance to grow on YouTube, the Retention Director and Analyst is hoping to hire a team soon. This way, he can reach out to more creators, help them share more engaging stories with their viewers, and achieve the kind of recognition they have always dreamed of.