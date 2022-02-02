Written in partnership with Ascend Agency

More people than ever are considering plastic surgery as a means to discover their best selves. The process has not only helped people regain their lost confidence but made them realize that positive changes are achievable. Over the years, plastic surgery has evolved in terms of technology and art. It is no longer about an invasive procedure with extended hospital downtime. Modern plastic surgeons have made it a customized procedure with highly effective results. Renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Jennifer Levine is one such example. With over two decades of experience, Dr. Levine specializes in innovative procedures that offer her clients uniquely designed results.

Dr. Levine has been passionate about sketching since childhood. During her school days, she loved drawing portraits and perfecting the facial features of her subjects. During this time, she discovered her interest in science. This subject soon grabbed her attention because it is solely based on observation, data collection, and experimentation. Her childhood interest in art and science ultimately helped her bloom as a surgeon. For Dr. Levine, plastic surgery is where art meets science to create magical transformations in people, helping them feel better about themselves.

In an industry where almost 90 percent of patients are women, Dr. Levine manages a clinic that is completely run by women. Most of her patients are women between the age group of 20 and 60, but she has also treated male patients. During her career that spanned over 20 years, Dr. Levine has performed over 15,000 facial procedures. She stands out in the industry for her impeccable sense of aesthetics and expertise in innovative methods. As the vice-chairperson of the Innovation and Emerging Technology Committee of the AAFPRS, Dr. Levine is at the forefront of innovation and technology in plastic surgery.

As a Professor of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at New York University School of Medicine, Dr. Levine educates and trains doctors and injectors on the latest innovations in the field. Besides being an international speaker on plastic surgery, she often publishes her experiences through various renowned publications. Her journey from facial plastic surgery and reconstructive surgery at New York University to starting her own business was not an easy one. She has had to overcome several challenges on her way to successfully run a practice.

When Dr. Levine ventured into the industry, she realized that studying plastic surgery and practicing it were two separate worlds. It was not even close to what she had come across during her training in top medical institutions. However, with her expertise and personalized care, Dr. Levine managed to carve a name for herself in the industry. Today, Dr. Levine is a sought-after plastic surgeon in New York City. Her focus on offering believable and natural results has been the reason behind her growing popularity all these years.

Dr. Levine knows that real beauty is not limited to the skin and hair—it lies within. It comes from positivity and confidence. That’s why she loves her profession, as it allows her to witness emotional and physical transformations in people, making them happier and more confident. She is looking forward to expanding her base nation-wide in the coming years. Dr. Levine is working hard on various research projects and technologies to introduce more innovative combined procedures to give patients the most desired results with minimal downtime.