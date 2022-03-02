Written in partnership with Ascend

Digital marketing has quickly taken over other means of promotions for brands around the world. Besides being more accessible and cost-effective compared to traditional marketing methods, digital marketing is capable of reaching target customers beyond geographical borders. This has led to immense competition in the digital marketing space where brands compete for online visibility. This is where digital marketing experts like Ramneek Sidhu have a crucial role to play. Ace marketing professionals can easily separate their clients from the competition through brilliant promotional strategies. Ramneek Sidhu is a digital marketing entrepreneur from Mohali, India who has earned recognition for this job in the U.A.E.

Ramneek Sidhu is the founder of one of the leading digital marketing agencies in the U.A.E, called “Digital Kings”. The company has a proven track record of working with celebrities from the entertainment, business, and sports world. Under the passionate guidance and innovative marketing strategies of Ramneek, “Digital Kings” has managed to scale many failing brands.

Since the inception of Digital Kings in 2016, Ramneek has been laser-focused on delivering excellence to clients. This has led to top-level client satisfaction beyond expectation. The company has promoted projects from Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities as well. Ramneek’s unique approach can be attributed to the success of his company. He carries out in-depth research of the market trends and studies customer behavior to figure out what content will gain maximum visibility on the digital media platform.

So far, Ramneek’s most impactful strategy has been the introduction of personalized content through social messaging apps. He believes this is an effective method to reach customers directly and add value to the user’s experience. Within a few years into the digital marketing space, the 26-year-old expert has already fabricated an extensive network of marketing that spans numerous social media platforms including Facebook and Instagram.

Ramneek has built a strong team of expert professionals at Digital Kings who are working passionately to take the company to new heights. Ramneek and his team ensure that the brand of an individual they promote gets measurable results in terms of visibility and reach that last even after the campaign ends.

Starting a digital marketing company from scratch was not easy for Ramneek but he achieved his goal with sheer dedication and diligence. At the age of 20, Ramneek was confident about what he wanted to do for a living, and he never had a boring day at work.

Ramneek understands the unpredictable world of digital marketing that survives on consistently changing trends. Ramneek’s hunger for knowledge and interest in learning new things has always helped him stay updated on digital trends. This constant process of learning and adding to his skills has helped him devise unique marketing strategies for his clients that has helped Ramneek stand apart from others within the same field of expertise.

Digital marketing has endless possibilities and more exciting opportunities will be introduced in the near future. Ramneek wants to explore each possibility with “Digital Kings” to have an edge in this competitive space. He is planning to expand his business into Canada soon to help more brands experience the potency of digital marketing.