Written in partnership with Ascend Agency

You need more than just a great product to build a successful company. In today’s rapidly evolving business landscape, you must adopt winning practices that will give you a competitive advantage. With the proper strategies, you can avoid most of the mistakes new business owners make and scale your company quickly. That’s where Cory Jean comes in.

A CEO, author, and entrepreneur with over twenty years in the business sector, Cory spends most of his time equipping and motivating his clients to win. Over the years, he has developed cutting-edge Marketing, Sales, and Operational (MSO) strategies to grow and maximize businesses, which he shares with his clients.

As one of the leading business coaches in the country, Cory has helped thousands of clients to speed up the growth of their businesses. He observes that no one started a business because they wanted another job, but “You got into the business because you wanted to make a difference!” To help clients achieve that goal, he helps them in their pursuit of success, teaching them invaluable skills that further their business.

Cory leverages his background in private equity and business advisory to tailor programs that help businesses take their revenues and equity to the next level. His innovative techniques have worked for businesses of all sizes, in all industries, and all economies. Cory credits his flexibility and continuous improvement for that effectiveness. He prides himself and his team on being on the cutting edge at all times. Cory uses these tools and techniques to help clients succeed in the marketplace and build long-term assets. His goal is to equip business owners with skills to operate efficient and effective brands at a high level, even as lean operations. Potential clients can gain these skills through various channels.

You can take your first step by signing up for Cory’s online course entitled “Maximize Your Now.” The course will help you discover why people aren’t successful and how to replace bad habits with better ones. It will also help you control your career, business, and revenue as you grow. A subscription to the course includes a copy of Cory’s best-selling book of the same title, which you can also download as an audiobook.

YouTube is another platform Cory uses to change thousands of lives. He is the host of “Cory Means Business,” a podcast also available on YouTube. The podcast is packed with wisdom on how to maximize your sales, investments, and finances in your business. The YouTube channel has thousands of training videos you can use to learn different aspects of building and maintaining a successful business. Cory also uses social media like Instagram, his website, and other platforms to share his wisdom with business owners.

For those who prefer one-on-one mentoring and coaching, Cory has designed a powerful program where you can work out your specific needs and goals. This program allows Cory and his team to work with you through your journey, and to help you overcome your unique challenges. From experience, Cory says that the personal touch is sometimes the only thing many businesses need to thrive.

The success of all businesses is Cory’s mission, one he relentlessly pursues every day. He hopes to continue inspiring millions around the world, helping them build and sustain successful businesses for many years.