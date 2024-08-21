How Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez's Kids Are Handling Divorce

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s kids are reportedly taking the news of their parents’ divorce in stride.

“His kids are taking it fine as are hers,” a source told Page Six on Tuesday, August 20. “Everybody is ready to move on.”

The Good Will Hunting star, 52, shares kids Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Meanwhile, the “Jenny From the Block” hitmaker, 55, shares 16-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony. They became a tight-knit blended family when J. Lo and Ben tied the knot in July 2022.

A source previously told In Touch exclusively that the kids made a pact “not to let” the divorce “affect their bond.”

“They’ve all been in touch throughout this split and Emme and Fin especially are staying super close,” the insider added.

In Touch confirmed on Tuesday that the Atlas star had filed for divorce from her husband after two years of marriage. She submitted the paperwork with the Los Angeles Superior Court on the second anniversary of their lavish second wedding ceremony at Ben’s estate in Georgia. The estranged couple’s date of separation was listed as April 26, 2024. J. Lo filed pro per, meaning without an attorney.

The pop star did not indicate in the documents that she and Ben had a prenuptial agreement.

In Touch was the first to exclusively report on May 15 that Ben and J. Lo were “headed for a divorce” after they had not been spotted together in months.

Pierre Suu/GC Images

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over,” a source exclusively told In Touch at the time, adding that “for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!”

The insider continued, “He’s focusing on his work and his kids now. Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

Ben and J. Lo publicly listed their Beverly Hills mansion for sale for $68 million on July 11, In Touch confirmed. They originally purchased the 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom abode for $60 million in May 2023. Prior to the listing, the Deep Water moved into a temporary rental home in Brentwood, California, near ex-wife Jen, 52, and his kids, while J. Lo reportedly house-hunted on her own. Ben later purchased a $20.5 million home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles in late July.

The actor was spotted with Jen hours before J. Lo filed for divorce, as he and his ex-wife arrived back in L.A. together after dropping Violet off at Yale University in Connecticut, according to People.

A source exclusively told In Touch in June that Ben has leaned on the 13 Going on 30 actress amid his split from J. Lo.

“Jen’s been wonderful. She doesn’t judge,” the insider explained. “Sure, Ben drives her crazy sometimes, but there’s an unbreakable bond there. Ben says Jen’s an angel and tells her she’s the only one who can save him.”

Jen is also there to make sure that Ben, who has struggled with alcohol addiction in the past, doesn’t “fall apart and relapse,” according to the insider.

“That’s one of the reasons why she’s keeping close tabs on him,” the source added. “She’s spending time with him, being a good listener. No one wants to see Ben succumb to his old self-destructive habits.”